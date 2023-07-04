Cartola’s version by Agnes Nunes and Plinio Prophet nominated for the Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix – Portal PopNow

,I want to see the sun rise, see the rivers flowing, hear the birds singing. I want to be born, I want to live, A special version of the unforgettable classic “Precio Me Encontro” by Master Cartola for the movie ‘Provisional Measure’. Agnes Nunes it is Pliny the Prophet It is a track from the film’s soundtrack competing in the “Best Soundtrack of the Year” category at the Grande Premio do Cinema Brasileiro.

For Agnes, the Brazilian singer and poetess is one of her favorite artists, and when she was invited for this mission, the artist “asked for Cartola’s blessing” and everything went well. “It was one of my favorite invitations in the world. I was very grateful”, Agnes insisted.

In the completely original version, Agnes sings and Plinio plays guitar and piano. For the composer, this nomination is a recognition of his skill and sensitivity in creating an engaging sonic environment that complements and enriches the cinematic experience. The version of “Precio me encontro” had a prominent place in the final scene of the film, fitting perfectly into the narrative and emotions told by the work, intensifying the scene’s impact and providing a touching experience for the audience. is”, explains Plinio.

The connection of Agnes and Plinio was born in 2019, a special meeting that resulted in a remarkable musical connection and collaboration in various projects. One of the first partnerships was the joint participation in the creation of songs for Red Globo’s Christmas special, where together they won the Golden Lion at the Cannes Film Festival for the special song “Juuntos a Magia Happens”. However, the top came with this exciting version of Cartola’s classic, where the artists decided to re-imagine the song, bringing their own interpretation and style, while adding contemporary elements without losing the essence and poetry of the original composition.