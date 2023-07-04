Cardi B reflects on public backlash after performing at Grammys

Cardi B was targeted by conservative groups after singing “WAP” on stage at the Grammys.

rapper cardi b took time to reflect on bad memories from the time the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and a group of conservatives were at war over the success of the song “WAP” released in 2020. The artist made a historic performance on stage at the Grammy Awards the following year.

Through his Twitter account last Wednesday (28), the Bronx rapper reminded his followers of his struggle with music. “Do you remember when the FCC almost sued me because I sang WAP at the Grammys? And when all the Republicans really bugged me about it? In the news every day… Do you remember? Because I remember,” she tweeted.

the fans reacted cardi b With screenshots and videos commemorating the hate speech against the artist. A video shows anchors for the far-right television channel Fox News, baffled by the song’s clear message, calling the song “nasty and cheesy”.

At the time, according to the FCC, more than 1,000 complaints had been filed against Cardi and her “WAP” affiliate. megan the stallionThe duo sang the song at the 2021 Grammy Awards, after which an outraged audience complained to the institution that the performance was “vulgar” and “obscene”.

When she performed the track at the Grammy Awards, the song wasn’t nominated for anything — and cardi b It was recently revealed that it was because she was worried about what the internet would say if she submitted it for consideration.

The breakthrough song came in August 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first female rap collaboration to reach the position. At the same time, the single had the most one-week debuts on the streaming platform in the entire history of the United States.

The track spent four weeks at the top of the chart and also spent several weeks at No. 1 in several other countries. Just three years later, “WAP” was certified seven times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).