Cardi B ‘almost got sued’ for singing ‘WAP’ at the Grammys; Understand

Beyond the quasi-process, Cardi B revealed she faced harassment from members of the US Republican Party

a “simple” performance in grammy 2021 caused a lot of headache for cardi bwho “almost got sued” for participating in the program in which she sang.wap” Together megan the stallionBesides getting a lot of harassment.

It is worth remembering how the lyrics of this song had a lot of sexual content and it was a huge success worldwide, with participation in many music charts. In a post on Twitter, cardi b He remembered the problem he had faced while singing”wap” But grammy,

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion perform “WAP” at the 2021 Grammys (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

+++Read more: Cardi B and Offset star in ‘Baby Shark’

“Do you remember when fcc ,English acronym for Federal Communications Commissionamerican telecommunications and broadcasting regulatory body) almost sued me because I singin’wap‘ But grammySinger wrote, “And when all the Republicans really bugged me about it? In the news every day?” “Do you remember? Because I do.”

Y’all remember when the FCC almost sued me because I performed a WAP at the Grammys? What about the time all the Republicans really berated me for it? Everyday in the news… Do you all remember? ohhh because i do — Cardi B (@iamcardib) 28 June 2023

in season, fcc told how more than a thousand people complained about the performance Cardi it is megan the stallion at the award ceremony. As an argument, many viewers were irate and thought the performance was “vulgar” and “vulgar”.

+++Read more: Billionaire stepson aboard missing submarine responds to Cardi B: ‘Post-garbage celebrity’

When these complaints came, cardi b He also took to Twitter to comment on the matter: “grammy It’s parent-oriented, indicator-rated, which means it’s your job—as it’s mine for my son’s—to keep track of what they watch.

My presentation was on Sunday at around 10 pm. Your child should be in bed ready for school the next day. Why are they watching?wap,