Capixaba singer Lucas Gavvi bets on pop rock in his new single

Singer-songwriter Lucas Gavvi, 24, bets on 2010’s pop rock in his next single, “Jogo de fogo,” after opening his heart on the song “Em nos.” His debut single on the Sonora Digital label, released under names such as Zama and Alexandre Pires, is now available on digital platforms since last Thursday (29). The track will still win the visualizer scheduled for July.

The composers of Espirito Santo felt the musical genre was fueled by the successful comebacks of bands NX Zero and Paramore, and the success of names such as Machine Gun Kelly and DeLimons. However, its main reference is to American star Demi Lovato’s latest album, “Holly FVK”, released in 2022.

“I always keep an eye on what’s happening in the music industry and seeing that pop rock bands are making a comeback from the 2000s/2010s I wanted to follow that path. These are songs that mark my childhood and adolescence and that bring nostalgia and stir the emotional memory of the public”, explains Lucas, who has been living in São Paulo for a year and a half.

Unlike previous releases, the sound of “Jogo de Fogo” includes band elements such as guitars and drums. The lyrics were born from a poem written by the artist herself and became the music after Capixaba’s meeting with music producer Matthias Stirmer, who has worked with singer Elana Dara. Another difference is that it is the first song in which the singer and composer were also involved in the production.

“We exchanged an idea, I changed some words and we came to the conclusion we have today. The song uses the likeness of a card game to talk about a toxic relationship. Being in a ‘game of fire’ is like being in a toxic relationship where you get hurt. And, as much as that person manipulates the game, you become so addicted to the relationship that you give up. And there is a twist at the end of the song”, he revealed.

About Lucas Gavvy

Born in Vitoria (ES), Lucas Gavvi discovered his passion for music at the age of 9 after his first piano lessons. Over the years, the singer-songwriter performed and played instruments and sang in recitals organized by the music school where he studied, and also played instruments and sang in internal events at the schools he visited.

In 2018, he began writing his own songs and taking chances on the guitar. However, it was only during the pandemic that he made his debut on the digital platform. “Te Queroi Pra Tras” was one of the compositions written by Gavvi and, after singing it in front of friends on one occasion and receiving positive feedback, was chosen as the first single. The song was released in April 2021 and peaked at the top of the “Viral Victoria” playlist on Spotify for two weeks. In November of the same year, the public became aware of the pop soul “Em Nos”, which marked a more introspective phase of her career.

“Jogo De Fogo” Lyrics:

i start like this

want to talk to you

that i play my cards without thinking

i try to make an effort

but i know it sucks

when you come to manipulate

steal my card

in a few moments

you know it’s not fair

shuffles your game next to my game

Do you intend to fulfill what you promised?

game started

i don’t even want to know

i don’t know where i’m going

i wish you were with me

take risks again or lose yourself

it will fuck me

what is the specialty of this game

Is it possible to go further?

you know i’m all lost

in your body

in your eye

i stop thinking

i lost my fire game

what is the specialty of this game

Is it possible to go further?

you know i’m all lost

in your body

in your eye

i stop thinking

i lost my fire game

all rules are broken

replay is a trap

I close my eyes

and you lie

try with another

and fails again

game started

i don’t even want to know

I don’t know where I’m going, I wish you were near me

take risks again or lose yourself

it will fuck me

what is the specialty of this game

Is it possible to go further?

you know i’m all lost

in your body

in your eye

i stop thinking

i lost my fire game

what is the specialty of this game

Is it possible to go further?

you know i’m all lost

in your body

in your eye

i stop thinking

i lost my fire game

burn card

doesn’t make you a winner

says a lot about being a loser

You know this game was not in vain

throw wood on all my reputation

right or wrong

What’s the fun of being my rival?

I had this whole game in my hands

i win all the time

and broke my heart

what is the specialty of this game

Is it possible to go further?

you know i’m all lost

in your body

in your eye

i stop thinking

what is the specialty of this game

Is it possible to go further?

you know i’m all lost

in your body

in your eye

i stop thinking

i lost my fire game

what is the specialty of this game

is it possible to go further

i asked you all the time

green game in your eyes

i stop thinking

i won your fire game