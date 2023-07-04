Canva signs an agreement with Warner Music Group and Merlin to allow users to include “clips” of songs in their designs.

With this alliance, Canva becomes the first visual communication platform to add music “clips” for content creation.



Mexico City, July 3, 2023 – Canvathe world’s only universal platform for visual communications, announced an agreement with Warner Music Group And Marlin to allow users to include snippets of songs in their graphic designs.

With this alliance, Canva becomes the first visual communication platform to add music “clips” for content creation. So, starting this fall, Warner Music Group libraries (including Music recorded by Warner And Warner Chappell) and Merlin will be available to users Canva Pro, Canva for Education And Canvas for NGOs can add music “clips” to their projects. Similarly, this function can also be used by computers using Canvas for Teams.

Through this collaboration, record labels and artists can make their music available to millions of creators in Europe, the US, Canada, Brazil, and Australia, and receive royalties for using snippets of their songs in Canva’s already published projects.

“Music is a fundamental expression of creativity and offers an inspiring starting point for many.” announced Silvia Oviedo, Head of Content, Search and Print at Canva. “We are thrilled to welcome Warner Music Group and Merlin to the Canva content ecosystem and look forward to seeing what millions of music lovers, content creators and educators are creating with the music of their favorite artists.”

In addition to using popular songs in videos or social media carousels, Canva users can also add “clips” of their favorite songs to presentations, educational videos, internal use, and more.

And this is what Canva recently launched. Bit Sync, a Canva editor that helps users match their video footage to the beat of their chosen soundtrack. In fact, exporting Canva designs using templates from tik tak they’ve more than tripled in the last year, with Canva videos up 70% in the last 12 months.

“This collaboration with Canva will provide new opportunities for our artists to expand their reach and engage their fans, and allow the Canva creator community to enhance their designs with our extensive catalog.” certified Jessica Goldenberg, Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy and Business Development, Warner Music Group. “Together with Canva, we hope to shape the future of visual communication by enabling creativity in ways only music can achieve.”

He Merlin CEO Jeremy Sirotastated: “Merlin is proud to be the market leader in bringing independent music to new platforms. This partnership with Canva will allow creators to access a wide variety of music from Merlin members from all over the world. This is another significant milestone in Merlin’s commitment to driving the evolution of the digital music landscape and unlocking new forms of income for our members.”

