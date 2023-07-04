Canta Comigo Teen 4 – The debut of young talents on the stage of the show – Jornal do Oeste

In this Sunday, July 2first episode of Sing teen with me 4 Showcasing a diverse repertoire of young candidates, who chose hits from different decades and musical rhythms.

Among the songs are: “Sonho meu” (Donna Ivonne Lara); “Mercedeta” (Os Serranos); “All I Want” (Olivia Rodrigo); “Telephone Mudo” (Trio Parada Dura); “From January to January” (Roberta Campos); “The Livestock Girls” (Ana Castella); “I’m Scared” (Zay Cowboy); “I will follow” (Marina Ellali); “Easy on Me” (Adele) and “A Lua Que U Te Given” (Yvette Sangallo).

Children and teenagers will give their full contribution in this competition. Different stories, but same love for music. In the Controversy, young talents between the ages of 9 and 16 from all over Brazil will show their musical talents in individual or group performances, singing in the most diverse styles and rhythms.

Little singers need to enthuse the 100 judges of the attraction. If any of them likes the performance of the candidate, they can get up and sing along with the contestant from their booth. The more technicians are lined up, the more points the participant can earn. Whoever reaches the finals and wins, receives a prize of R$200,000.

Sing with me teen on digital platform

The event will be available on Grupo Record’s streaming service, PlayPlus, along with the full versions of Charm. On the R7.com portal (r7.com/cantacomigo), Internet users follow exclusive interviews, highlights, photo galleries and special reports about the day-to-day reality, in addition to voting on who should be the winner.

The public can interact with the attraction with comments in the hashtag #cantacomigotine through social networks. The best comments are displayed on the TV screen. Users follow specific coverage on Tiktok and Instagram sing with me teen 4, and discover many unique challenges with participants and judges. A program filter on Instagram allows the public to release their voices and show that they can sing along with us! The best performances also go to the program screen.

On the web, the public follows even more additional content, with images such as: ‘Spoiler of the Day, with Rodrigo Farro; ‘Sing or not to sing? ‘ and ’10 Questions’, with the judges; ‘Feedback’, with competitors; In addition to summarizing the day, with cashews and chestnuts. Behind the scenes, also on the social networks, Ticiane Pinheiro is in charge of the content with curiosities about the program, dances and trends of the moment – with the exclusive participation of the great artists of Canta Comigo Teen.

about the format

hey sing with me teen was the first teen version of all together Now, The original format by Endemol Shine Group, whose national version, “Canta Comigo”, has already won five seasons on Record TV: two with the presentation of the Gugu libretto and three with Rodrigo Farro.

