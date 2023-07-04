Bruna Marquezin surprises with blue thong body and natural beauty

Actress in a recently surfaced record bruna marquezineThe 27-year-old enthralled her fans and admirers by posing in a completely blue minimal bikini, while enjoying the rain in the river. New stars of the occasion dc comics She ruined her flat stomach for the camera lens and got more than 2.7 million likes from internet users.

“It’s Raining It’s Raining”, joked bruna marquezine In the caption of the publication, showing off her dancing curves and slim waist in a beach register, in addition to attracting attention with her natural beauty and wet hair. The actress was showered with praise in the comments.

“Perfection exists and it is called Bruna Marquezine”, First praised by a fan. “Bruninha Marquezine Performs Rain on Me by Lady Gaga”, wrote another netizen. “The Beauty of a Million Marquezines”, Another comment poured in among the many positive messages for the star.

Significantly, in a recent interview. bruna marquezine Confessed that he no longer attends church because he does not agree with the institutions’ stand. “I am also sad to say this. I am a Christian because I believe in God and I follow Jesus Christ, but I don’t go to church because I don’t agree with many things. Hey guys, I’m going to leave this message here. Check out when a celebrity attends church. It’s impressive, you step inside the church, and someone says: ‘I have a word to give you.’ It is necessary to be serious about the words of God. He said.