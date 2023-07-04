Brad Pitt’s appearance shocked social networks

Brad Pitt was in France last weekend to shoot a commercial for the De’Longhi brand. The star pointed to visible signs that the passage of time is having the opposite effect on him that we see in most people: He’s younger. Pitt is 59 years old, but he looks 20 years younger. He will turn 60 on December 18.

The actor’s recent appearance has raised many questions on the reason behind his vivacity. This may be a result of his divorce from actress Angelina Jolie, which has made the actor lighter and more relaxed. Another possibility would be some surgical intervention. It could be something as simple as nature being kind to the actor, giving him good genes.

The star of Ocean’s Eleven caused a stir on social networks, with English and American tabloids highlighting her youthful appearance, as shown on Twitter below:

Interestingly, in the drama The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, released in 2008, Pitt played a character who grows younger over time.

The filming of the ad took place in a vineyard in the Var region of the French Riviera. De’Longhi manufactures luxury coffee makers. The Fight Club star signed a contract with the brand in 2021 to become the global ambassador of the manufacturer. In the advertisement he stars alongside actress Karina Beauthe.

The star is seen buying coffee in the ad. On reaching home, he prepares a cup and we see him enjoying the coffee. At the end, we hear the announcer saying in Italian: “D’Longhi. Perfect, from grain to cup”. see below.

In real life, the protagonist of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood owns the Château Miraval vineyard in France. He bought the property with his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie. The couple divorced in 2016 and are now fighting in court over ownership of the winemaker.

In addition to the commercial campaign, Pitt is currently filming the thriller Wolfes y Lobos with George Clooney, which has no title in Portuguese. Director and screenwriter Jon Watts is best known for the animation Spider-Man, No Return Home. Pitt is also producing a film about Formula 1 with 7-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

