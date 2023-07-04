Born and raised in the favela, Top creates futuristic beauty campaign

Born and raised in the Chapadao Favela Complex in Rio de Janeiro, young Juliana Nalu has taken another step in her international career. At 25, she embodies the beauty of the Milky Way in the new global beauty campaign for North American brand Anastasia Beverly Hills.



Julianna Nalu for Beauty Campaign Photo: Mix Models/Them on the Red Carpet

This is the launch of the “Cosmos Palette” line, a new beauty line with a touch of the future. In June, the model also starred in an eyewear campaign for Italian brand Pucci. Revealed in 2016, when she won the contest “CUFA – Solte seu Brilho” organized by Rede Globo in partnership with Central Unica das Favelas, since then Juliana has collected campaigns for powerful brands such as L’Oréal, Skims, lingerie brand Basic Kim . Kardashian; Kanye West’s Yeezy, with whom she had an affair last year; Urban Outfitters, among many others.

Julianna Nalu for Beauty Campaign Photo: Mix Models/Them on the Red Carpet

in an interview with “Them on the Red Carpet”In February 2022, she said she was proud to be from the favela: “Out here, when they meet me and ask where I’m from, I proudly say: “I’m from Rio, from the favela”. Mouth full, because this way we’re going to change the stereotype that coming from a favela is a bad thing, reaching high places and thumping your chest with great pride that you live in Chapado, Cidade de Deus, or wherever you For me, being born there was a blessing, I was able to gain incredible experiences and prove that I really am “Braba”!”

Julianna Nalu for Pakki eyewear campaign Photo: Mix Models/Them on the Red Carpet

Juliana Nalu, represented in Brazil by Pedro Belvar and Wellington Vieira from Mix Models, has already worked in disputed markets such as the United Kingdom, Spain and Greece. He recently moved to New York after living in Los Angeles for six years. In addition to acting in fashion, Juliana graduated in performing arts at CAL – Casa das Artes de Laranjeiras and participated in the last episode of a telenovela. “Second Sun”From Rede Globo, as Chai Suede’s romantic partner in 2018.

Juliana Nalu Photo: Publicity/Mix Models/Way on the Red Carpet

In parallel to her artistic career, Juliana runs the “Cementes da Favela” project, which aims to bring new talent to the fore from Brazilian communities. The platform (available at favelaseds.com) brings together a portfolio of talent aspiring to pursue careers in showbiz and fashion, living in vulnerable spaces, connecting content with industry professionals, aimed at diverse sectors such as fashion I have to create opportunities. , music, production, visual arts and photography.

“For some time now I have been working in fashion with this project, together with a special team, which aims to create new possibilities for the youth of the favela, who dream of fighting and place in such conflicted markets. His creations are seen by those who create opportunities”, he says.