BlizzCon 2023: date, how to buy tickets and what to do to see the Blizzard event for free | tickets | november | world of warcraft | devil | Overwatch | Hearth stone | Starcraft | California | | Mexico | Spain | MX | DEPO-GAME

Blizzard always dances alone. You don’t need E3 for the gamer community to enjoy news from one of the most important development companies on the market. BlizCon 2023 has a lot of hooks for future announcements and especially because you don’t have to pay anything to find out what’s going on at the event.

Unlike previous editions, which BlizzCon by charging up to $50 for streaming access, users will be able to enjoy the convention without paying, i.e. free in every sense. They should only connect to official communication channels Blizzard.

Those wishing to attend the reception scheduled for November 3 and 4 in Anaheim, California (USA) will have to pay $299 for general admission or $799 for the Portal Pass, which offers access to a dedicated lounge with gaming features, concierge support, meet and greets, and separate check-in and security lines.

Here we publish the official poster with prices for the event and what each pass includes. The official BlizzCon page offers logistical support for those visiting from other countries. Estimate your budget and take advantage of this opportunity if you have always been a fan of the developer house.

BlizzCon Ticket Prices (Stream)

How to buy tickets to BlizzCon 2023

Tickets will be sold in two installments via the AXS platform. you can click this link to create an account.

The first batch will go on sale on Saturday, July 8 at 10:00 AM PT.

The second batch will go on sale Saturday, July 22 at 10:00 AM PT.

What is BlizCon?

BlizzCon is an annual convention that brings together the community of gamers and fans of games developed by Blizzard, such as World of Warcraft, Devil, Overwatch, home And Star Craftamong others.

Visitors have the opportunity to participate in panel discussions, esports tournaments, competitions, game demos, and important announcements about upcoming Blizzard game releases and updates. In addition, there are live performances, concerts and other interactive events.

