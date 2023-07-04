Blizzard Announces Overwatch Genesis Miniseries With First Trailer

We have already entered the month of July, continuing this unusual summer full of important games that will soon see the light of day, such as Exoprimal in a few days, and we will continue the month of August in much the same way, with some delays, such as Atlas Fallen or Immortals of Aveum. although there are some unexpected clues as well, such as Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

We can also take advantage of the summer to play those utility games that continue to receive support and updates even after many years since their launch, including examples such as Halo Infinite, Call of Duty Warzone or Overwatch 2, which is considered a continuation of the multiplayer game. , which was released in May 2016 and became an absolute success for Blizzard.

Overwatch Genesis is the first series based on the franchise.

We are currently in Content Season 5 where we have received even more news in the form of content such as skins, maps, modes, events and more.

Overwatch 2 has canceled its campaign mode, and at this point it doesn’t look like Blizzard is going to make the Pixar-style animated movie that fans have been asking for for years, but it seems that the universe of this saga will move on to a small animation in the form of a Japanese anime called “Genesis” and the first part of which will premiere in just two days. on the YouTube channel itself, where we can already see the trailer.

Although this is a small production, it looks like we will see a lot of interesting things from the Overwatch universe, or that’s how its official trailer paints us, something that we will not miss in two days.