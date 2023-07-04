Bira Rio launches espadrilles line in flatform version – Revista News

Beira Rio is a reference in the production of the famous espadrilles, shoes with rope soles. Inspired by the natural trend highlighted this season, the brand presents its new range of products in a platform version.

This style of footwear originated in Catalonia, Spain in the Middle Ages. Its sole was made of espadrille fiber, which earned it the name “espadrille” because of its lightness and flexibility. Synonymous with casual sophistication, the footwear won the hearts of film personalities such as Rita Hayworth, Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn. Currently, celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Kate Middleton, Carole Diekmann and Rafa Brights have already showcased their looks with this product.

sustainability

Espadrilles have a sustainable appeal and encourage conscious consumption, as they are timeless and can be used all year round. Beira Rio’s espadrilles do not use raw materials of animal origin and have the Sustainable Origin seal, an international ESG certification for the footwear sector.

In addition, the brand adopts other ecologically responsible practices, such as circularity, turning production waste into visible merchandise, such as shoe racks, hangers, displays and ecomodelers. The brand is also produced in a sustainable manner, using no water and getting 98% of its energy from clean and renewable sources.

Espadrilles fit easily into a feminine look. In addition to providing all-day comfort, its extremely versatile design makes for a more casual style for any occasion. Learn more below!

at work

Slip-on models are one of the best options, because you just have to slide your foot and the look is ready, which makes life easier in the everyday rush. Moreover, they add elegance to the dress code with their 6 cm high soles. They look amazing with maxi skirts, dresses, blazers, and even with T-shirts and cropped pants.

For a walk

Be it hanging out with kids, friends or going on a date, lace-up espadrilles are a great option as they give a perfect fit to your feet. The colors are striking, ranging from vibrant tones like pink and mint green, to a mix of tones, to versatile hues like off white, black and gold.