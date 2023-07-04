News

Beyoncé’s former group Destiny’s Child may release new album soon

One of pop’s great girl groups may be back to record a new album. at least that’s what the singer says michelle williamswho formed girl band Together Kelly Rowland it is Beyoncé,

In a recent interview with the program the terell showWilliams revealed that he would be happy if destiny’s Child became one again. with today 43 yearsthe singer lamented that 2004 album Finished last in the group.


“I didn’t want… I don’t know if we wanted this to be the last (Destiny’s Child album). I don’t know… I swear to you I don’t know. I’m definitely supposed to do it.” need and want to do, I know the doors are open for us to do so”They said michelle williams,

Till then Matthew Knowlesthe father of Beyoncéwho was a businessman destiny’s ChildHe even said that he would extend his support for a new meeting of the group.

“It’s a decision that the women have to make. And I definitely, definitely support that decision because I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that too (…) I think That fans would be overjoyed, surprised. Who knows? If he knows, never.”They said knowles in an interview with entertainment tonight,

was the last album of the group destiny fulfilleda fifth of the discography of destiny’s Childlaunched in 8 November 2004 by sony music, via columbia records, sold more than the record 7 million copies worldwide,

