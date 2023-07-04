Beyonce’s eldest daughter stuns by appearing almost her mom’s size Callum Gabriel Sorrentino

Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter looked stylish at Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter’s lavish wedding. The event took place last Sunday (2) in Manhattan, United States. The photo of both also went viral. That’s because the biggest heiress 32 time Grammy winning singer 11 years old. However, the fact that Blue Ivy has grown up still shocks netizens. What do you mean by one’s daughter Queen madam no it’s not like that anymore baby b,

,Beyoncé hasn’t revealed Blue Ivy’s pregnancy at that stage in nearly three years.?”, joked one internet user, referring to the artist’s iconic performance at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). At the time, Beyoncé took advantage of the show to share with the world the news of her first pregnancy. Twitter user wrote: “I can’t believe I’m being impressed by a fifth grader. but that outfit is everything,

Apart from this, the stature of the family also became an issue on Twitter. ,When did Blue Ivy get so tall? As far back as I can remember, you were patting your mother”, said one internet user, taking a dig at Beyoncé’s daughter. Another asked the question:Who is shorter Beyoncé or who is taller Blue Ivy?, He also made fun of being the heir Queen madam,just imagine your mom is beyoncé,

Disclosure of pregnancy during presentation:

Beyoncé accused of ‘Satanism’

In late June, a video shared by evangelical influencer Camila Machado became a talking point on the social network. In the images, the blogger alleges something Cites conspiracy theories involving BeyoncéConsidered one of the greatest female voices of all time.

With more than 50,000 followers on his Instagram profile and nearly 40,000 followers on TikTok, the blogger often shares videos criticizing singers and artists, pointing to possible involvement with cults and secret societies. This was the case with singer Beyoncé. Video in which photos were shared – out of context – Christian Influencers declared that Beyoncé was a “high-level sorceress”,

“He uses the triangle symbol, the all-seeing eye, which is very common in Hollywood and alludes to secret societies, Freemasonry and the Illuminati which are all branches of Satanism,” Camila Machado began to speak. And he began to accuse: “The truth is, Beyoncé is a diva of the highest order”.

Do you have gossip to tell me? Send it to column.gabrielsorrentino@gmail.com