Beyonce and Jay Z have a fabulous dinner in Paris, see pics!

This Sunday (02), Beyoncé Dressed in a vinyl dress, coat and high heels for dinner with her husband jay zee In caspia caviar. This restaurant, which opened in Paris in 1927, is frequented by many international celebrities.

the couple gavethe perfect match”After all, the focus of both was on black. Jay Z totally invested in the black hat, blazer, and pants. Beyoncé took a conceptual shot of her husband sitting across the table.

However, in addition to delivering the concept, the couple also showed off the menu and a bucket of vodka.

However, in addition to delivering the concept, the couple also showed off the menu and a bucket of vodka.



Late last month, the couple was also spotted enjoying a luxurious resort break in Italy during the singer’s break from his tour. Although it was a short trip, the two had dinner with friends.

And those who once thought artists were confined to the world of music were in for a surprise to see Jay Z playing basketball and boating on a lake with his friend. jack dorsey, While the rapper was enjoying his moment, Beyonce was also enjoying her moment at the resort.

Significantly, Beyoncé continues to draw crowds during “”.Renaissance World Tour”.The singer’s mega event will end on September 27 in the United States state of Louisiana.

,If the diva doesn’t come to brazil, brazil goes to the diva” is a modification of ”s”And the mountain doesn’t go to Mohammed, Mohammed goes to the mountain, It’s Because, Donna Beyoncé Was Able To Like Celebrities Gloria Groove, Bruna Goncalves, Ludmila it is Gabby Amarantos Out of the country, while the tour does not fall into Brazilian territory.

Her husband, Jay Z, has also had some pretty memorable moments lately. The rapper performed phenomenally in the first campaign Pharrell Williams as director of Louis Vuitton, which included Brazilian celebrities L7NNON and Anita.

Featured photo: Beyonce and Jay Z. playback/@beyonce/instagram.