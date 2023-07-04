Best movies coming to Peacock in July 2023

Summer is in full swing. As Peacock It will add dozens of new movies and series to its extensive catalogue, in preparation for broadcasting the Tour de France and the FIFA Women’s World Cup later this month.

Peacock is slowly building its “vault” of titles as the streamer continues to offer major sports coverage, NBC originals days of Our Lives it is love island, and through prime-time coverage of the world of entertainment Access Hollywood.

Below is a rundown of the best movies coming to The Peacock in July 2023. From franchises to cult classics and recent Hollywood blockbusters, The Peacock has it all in its lineup for the coming month!

The Hunger Games (July 1)

dystopian action film of 2012 hunger games It’s finally coming to the peacock. After grossing over $694 million in its opening weekend (becoming the ninth highest-grossing film of 2012), hunger games The franchise broke records left and right.

On fire set the record for the biggest opening weekend in November, and Mockingjay – Part I It had the biggest opening day and weekend of 2014. With a worldwide gross of over $2.97 billion, hunger games The franchise is the twenty-first highest-grossing film franchise of all time. Toys Story Franchisee. hunger games It is hugely successful, defines a generation, and arrives on The Peacock on 1 July.

In addition to the first adaptation of Susan Collins’ trilogy, viewers can see The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part I, it is The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part II On July 1, 2023. Get familiar with the post-apocalyptic world before it’s released The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and the Snakes In 2023.

Jaws (July 1)

Peacock is diversifying its television and film productions to include the classics: Steven Spielberg thrillers, Jaws, The film used innovative and groundbreaking techniques to instill fear of shark attack in millions of people during the peak of the summer of 1975 (and, arguably, every summer since then).

The summer blockbuster of the 1970s encouraged Spielberg to stand alongside his fellow “movie brats” (George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese and Brian De Palma), as well as induct the film into the “Cultural Hall of Fame”. also installed.

Spielberg’s masterful direction and John Williams’ score combine to create a universally feared villain – a difficult feat that has been Examination by many filmmakers. Jaws Created a story that almost everyone could relate to and a villain that everyone could fear.

The iconic film and its three sequels-Jaws 2, Jaws 3-D, it is Jaws: Revenge –Will be available exclusively through Peacock from 1 July.

Kevin Hart: Reality Check (July 6)

Kevin Hart is back with an all-new one-hour stand-up comedy special on July 6, 2023, in celebration of the comedian’s 40th birthday. In an epic return to the stand-up stage, Kevin Hart: Reality Check It featured Hart dishing about his growing family, fame, his relationship with Black Twitter, and more.

Although Hart has turned to feature film roles in recent years deep Roots in stand-up comedy. With seven stand-up specials, five comedy albums and three international tours, Hart is a powerhouse in the world of comedy.

Kevin Hart fans can also watch the upcoming third season of his talk show, Heart to Heart, The series features celebrity guest interviews on a variety of topics, with notable guests from the third season including Bill Maher, Dr. Dre, Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, J.J. Cole, John Cena, Mark Cuban, Sofia Vergara, Will Ferrell and Will Smith. The series will air exclusively on Peacock.

Twilight (July 17)

twilightA fantasy novel adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s young adult series comes to The Peacock on July 17. The film follows Bella Swan as she travels from Arizona to Forks, Washington in the Pacific Northwest. As she settles in with her estranged father and small-town community, Bella meets Edward Cullen, a mysterious and aloof vampire.

Bella longs for her future immortal lover, while Edward tries to protect her from a hostile and ruthless vampire clan. Bella must navigate centuries-old dynamics between the peaceful Cullens, the elusive Volturi and other supernatural forces at play at Forks, while entering the most dangerous relationship of her life.

fans of twilight are in luck. In addition to the first film in the franchise, Peacock subscribers can watch The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part I: it is The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part II On 17 July.

Ambulance (23 July)

ambulance is one of the latest productions from director-producer Michael Bay, and in true Michael Bay fashion, the film is More Compared to its action sequences, stunt coordination and tense, exhilarating feel. The film puts the audience on the run at a fast pace and, as the Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus states, “Michael Bay comes to the rescue of an audience suffering an emergency lack of action thrills.”

This action thriller follows the story of two adopted brothers turned bank robbers when they hijack an ambulance and take two first responders hostage. One of the brothers, Will Sharp, is a former Marine and Afghanistan veteran who desperately needs about $231,000 to pay for his wife’s experimental cancer surgery. Will’s adopted brother (and lifelong criminal) Danny agrees to participate in a bank robbery with an advance payment of over thirty-two million dollars.

When things turn bad, the brothers pull off an elaborate, death-defying ruse to evade law enforcement and keep what little money they can from the robbery.

The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzalez, while Michael Bay serves as director and producer.