Barbie The Album Releases New Single “Speed ​​Drive” Featuring Charli XCX

After taking the Internet by storm last week with “Barbie World” nicki minaj it is ice masala,barbie the albumWeekly release continues with “Singles”.speed drive“, In charli xcx, This much easy fun was responsible for producing the track, which was originally going to be an exclusive Barbie clip.

So, “Barbie the Album” is the official musical project of the film, in which Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Kane). Available for pre-order now, the soundtrack hits stores and all online retailers every day 21 JulyWith the debut of the feature film in cinemas.

In this context, “Speed ​​Drive” was preceded by the release of global star Nicki Minaj with the iconic “Barbie World” with Ice Spice. Plus, of course, UK artist and producer Pinkpantheres’ catchy track “Angel”, global singer Karol G’s electrifying hit “Wati (ft. Aldo Ranks)” and three Grammy Award-winning superstar Dua Lipa’s lead single “Dance the Night”. “. It also includes that it also creates a special involvement in the film.

Recognition

Upon release, The New York Times praised “Angel” for its “dreamy melody”, and Elle called the single “an unexpected party anthem”. Furthermore, “Wati” was immediately welcomed with open arms by critics such as Rolling Stone, who dubbed it a “reggaeton party”. Besides, Hola! stated that the song is “exciting, about to become a huge hit”.

The hit also came with an official music video, directed by Mike Ho and starring Karol herself. In it she enters the real world of Barbie in Los Angeles. As well as “Dance the Night” produced by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and the Pickard brothers, which came with a great video. It features a special appearance by Greta Gerwig, the Barbie film writer, director and executive producer.

Upon release, V Magazine called the track “disco-pop perfection”, NPR described it as “undoubtedly glamorous”, Billboard claimed it to be “one of the year’s prettiest pop singles” and INSTYLE called it “the song of the summer”. declared the new hit”. ,

Finally, all single audio and video singles available so far have already accumulated 300 million streams combined.

about barbie the album

Then, “Barbie the Album” will release new tracks, featuring artists including Lizzo, Ava Max, Dominik Fike, Khaled, The Kid LaRoi, Tame Impala, Haim, Gayle, and Fifty Fifty feat. Kaliiii.

Additionally, Barbie star Ryan Gosling also joins the strong list of soundtrack artists with his iconic original music performed as his character, Ken.

The project confirms the hugely successful partnership between Atlantic Records and Warner Bros. pictures. Earlier, both the companies have already teamed up for “Birds of Prey: The Album” from 2020. It also includes an album certified by the RIAA (two times platinum) with “Suicide Squad: The Album”, which was nominated. for the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Anyway, Oscar, Golden Globe, and seven Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Mark Ronson produced “Barbie the Album.” The script and direction were handled by Greta Gerwig, who also serves as an executive producer for Barbie.

The album’s soundtrack was produced and overseen by Atlantic Records West Coast President Kevin Weaver and Atlantic Records EVP and Co-Head of Pop/Rock A&R Brandon Davis. Named a “Soundtrack Guru” by Rolling Stone, Weaver is a Grammy winner and has five nominations for the award. He has produced several soundtrack projects that have sold millions of albums worldwide.

Other notable names involved in the project are the soundtrack album’s co-producers, Brandon Creed and Joseph Khoury, as well as “Barbie”‘s music supervisor and the album’s executive producer, George Drakoulias.

about barbie

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a production produced by Heyday Films, LuckyChap Entertainment, NB/GG Pictures and Mattel. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and theatrically released internationally July, 19 From 2023 onwards.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell. The film, based on Mattel’s “Barbie”, is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner. Executive producers are Michael Sharp, Josie McNamara, Yoann Krause, Courteney Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Kate Adams.

barbie trailer

Tracklist – “Barbie The Album”

lizzo – pink

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua)

Karol ji – WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks)

tame Impala – real world travel

Dominic Fike – hey blondie

the kid laroi – over and over again

pinkpenthress – angel

value max – Choose your fighter

Listen now on Spotify