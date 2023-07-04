Barbie director’s next project is ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’

greta gerwigThe screenwriter and director of the new Barbie movie already has another big project in the works. According to “The Hollywood Reporter,” the filmmaker has been selected to direct a new adaptation of “The Chronicles of Narnia” by author CS Lewis for Netflix.

As of publication, nothing has been confirmed so far, and there are no details of the project, only the fact that in 2018 news was confirmed that the streaming service acquired the rights to all seven books, movies and series. are taken

Greta has already been officially signed on to write and direct “at least” two films of “The Chronicles of Narnia” for Netflix, “The New Yorker” assures.

The first news about a new adaptation of the books came in 2017 when it was reported that the fourth book of Narnia, “The Silver Chair”, was being adapted for cinema and there was already a director, but the information was never confirmed. was done.

For now, moviegoers are watching Barbie, which opens in Brazilian cinemas on July 20.

Everyone in Barbie’s Climate

With just days left for the premiere of the long-awaited live-action Barbie, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian travel with Family Girls to the glittering pink world of Los Angeles’ most famous pink world for an immersive experience Did. Dolls on the Planet.

Kim shared new photos from her visit to the “World of Barbie” expo in Los Angeles with sister Khloe, daughter Chicago, nieces True and Stormi, five, and Dream, six.

“Barbie girls in Barbie’s world 💕,” Kim captioned the carousel of photos documenting the fun outing.

The girls posed for individual and group photos in the iconic doll closet, on the beach, in a life-size Barbie box, on the set of “The Barbie Show” — and even on the Barbie space shuttle.

The younger cousins ​​went with pink looks, each had their own style, and according to Khloe, they had a lot of fun in that space.

Kim thanked World of Barbie in her Instagram story and described the exhibit as “the most fun experience for our girls.”

The new Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie as the eponymous doll and Ryan Gosling as Kane, will hit theaters in Brazil on July 20.

