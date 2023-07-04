“Barbie” director rejected special effects for doll’s leg

The one scene in the “Barbie” trailer that caught fans’ attention the most is when margot robbie It also makes your feet arched even after you take off your heels – just like the Mattel doll in real life. Director Greta Gerwig commented on the choice, revealing she refused to use CGI At the feet of actresses.

“There was a lot of discussion in the beginning,” he said. greta gerwig on australian shows “Project”, “Everyone said, ‘Are you going to CGI all the stages?’ And I thought, ‘Oh my god, no! It’s scary! It’s a nightmare. Plus, Margot[Robbie]has the best legs. She has beautiful dancer legs,'” he explained.





keep margot’s feet steady Barbie-style arches were no easy task. in an interview for magazine TeamGerwig said it took eight takes to get the scene perfect. “It took eight takes. (Margot Robbie) had to hold onto the bar to keep her legs flexible. And, yes, those are her feet,” Gerwig said.

In the same interview, Margot revealed the secret of the scene: “We had duct tape on the floor to keep the shoes in place so I could take them off my feet, and I grabbed one. But that’s it, there was nothing stopping me. I just went, held up the camera once”, he explains.

It’s notable that Robbie also has prior ballet experience, which definitely made a difference. Ahead, The trailers show that at some point in the story, Barbie’s legs will become “normal” and this will be one of the reasons she will have an existential crisis and be expelled from Barbieland. In other words: the position of the protagonist’s feet is essential to the story.

What is the story of “Barbie”?





In “Barbieland”, the magical world of Barbies, all versions live in harmony and without worry. however, One of the Dolls (Margot Robbie) She begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being banished, Barbie and her loyalist Ken (Ryan Gosling) – who decides to leave with girlfriend – are placed in the real world and forced to contend with the hardships of not being mere dolls anymore.

In this “real world” adventure, Barbie discovers that beauty lies within everyone. In addition to Margot and Ryan, the film also stars Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Nkuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea. The cast includes Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa and Jamie Demetriou.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (“Ladybird,” “Little Women”) and written by her and her husband, Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), “Barbie” is also produced by Margot Robbie.





The film will be released in Brazilian cinemas on 20 July. remember the trailer,