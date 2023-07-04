Apple to Sue Epic Games in Supreme Court

Just as we thought it was over, Apple lashed out at Epic Games again, demanding they take the case to the Supreme Court and overturn the decision made months ago.

Epic’s longstanding fight against Apple over antitrust policy has gone pretty far, and it started in 2020 when Apple started bypassing 30% platform fees with a new direct payment option on Fortnite.

As a result of this brawl, Epic Games decided to punish Apple by removing Fortnite from the platform. The lawsuit is still in effect to this day, and in April, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld a 2021 trial judge’s ruling that largely dismissed Epic’s claims that Apple violated federal law by not allowing any competing marketplaces on its iOS platform.

However, they also agreed with the decision that Apple can no longer prevent developers from including links or buttons that take users to payment methods outside of the App Store, which could reduce your sales commissions.

Reuters reports that the Ninth Circuit has rejected petitions from Apple and Epic asking the court to review its April decision. In a Supreme Court filing, Apple’s lawyers argued that the Ninth Circuit overdid it by issuing a nationwide injunction.

“The District Court has issued a sweeping injunction preventing Apple from applying its anti-directional rules against all developers of iOS apps offered for distribution in the United States, despite the fact that the sole named plaintiff (Epic Games, Inc.) has not sought and will not obtain Class. certification, and has not shown that a safeguard is necessary in favor of those who are not parties to make it complete.”