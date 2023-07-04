Apeks and sAw remain undefeated in search of VCT Ascension

The seat for the next VCT EMEA is expensive and overlooked in Ascension. As CASE can no longer dream of moving to the EMEA region, the top prize candidates are starting to have two names ahead of the rest.

Apeks and sAw established hegemony in their groups of which neither team managed to scratch out a victory.

Both the Norwegian team and the Portuguese confirm the 3-0 score, which puts them in the lead in the next stage due to the absence of the last day when they simply finish the remaining games.

sAw reduces the chances of Dsyre

The penultimate day began with a dream about Dsyre for advancing to the next stage as one of the top two in the group.

However, sAw had other plans for the Italian team. 2-1 kept their strength at the top of the table with tomaszy, DaviH and Fizzy who carried the team on the flanks and those who softened the effects of Tag.

In Ascension, 13-4 was categorically imposed without a doubt. The good defense of the Portuguese and the ability to close in attack were worth such a convincing result. Phoenix Tomashi moved freely with two 4Ks and was at the forefront of his team.

Despite such a powerful first map, luck smiled on Dsyre in Split with a score of 11-13, in which Tag’s Cypher was hard to beat.

Waki and Fekyu fled with him. open killers impressive comeback in the second half. Of the 8-4 of the first part, 3-9 were signed, which guaranteed them a transition to decide.

In reply, sAw maintained a stunning 13-5 score that ended in an offensive monologue. In the second half. Both Fizzy and DaviH put in smoke to dazzle the sites and be able to operate comfortably by beating the entire Italian team and winning the match.

FOKUS says goodbye to Ascension through the front door

The duel between Team Falcons and FOKUS ended with a score of 1-2, in which the European team had to decide everything on the third map.

The Saudis, who, despite putting nothing at stake, could have left the international record with great brilliance, jumped on the server with authority.

Analysis of Fracture 13-6 showed that both Moh and outlaw they were the singing voice of their quintet.

At the end of the first half, the control of the offensive was difficult due to only four defeats, which FOKUS signed. Despite this, the hawks of Arabia put in another cog to close the second half, solidifying their position places.

With such dominance, it seemed that it would be difficult to take the game away from them. However, FOKUS got up after the blow and between wraddle and KPZET reinforced the good work of the first half.

In addition, of these the killers, Lime was consecrated as a can opener along with the first and one he made to get the upper hand in his game. As a luxury, OuTLaW signed a kill block in the 6th round to showcase the high level of his team.

From 9-13, decide He was taking shape, and Lotus had to end his penultimate day. Between intense give and take, The Falcons were lagging behind on the scoreboard, unable to hit the FOCUS zones. An excellent defensive approach was taken by Killjoy de Lime, who placed turrets to prevent the spike from landing safely. Thus, the first half was settled 5-7, which was worth it for the second half to continue the same draw.

However, the impulses of the Europeans were sentenced to end the dispute with a score of 10-13, equalizing the score in the tournament.

Digital Athletics Returns to Epic

The Turkish-German duel, not without suffering, leaves for the territory of the Ottoman Empire. 2:1, in which Masic’s team started behind the scoreboard in Haven, losing with a score of 9:13. Vince And element they denounced Jett Turk’s good work.

On the other hand, Turkish fury woke up in Lotus, and in an inexorable 13-5 Ruksik and the rest put on a tie.

It was this Viper that dominated the games and set up obstacles that prevented the Germans from defending objects.

Switching sides, the defense materialized in just four rounds, achieving a cumbersome result and stepping onto map three for the third time in the afternoon.

There was a great Turkish comeback on the Climb. After falling behind in the first half and closing it with some skill (5-7), The Ottoman strategy collapsed with two points left for the azura and the rest for the fight (7-11).

but it came excellent skylen game and indefatigable Masic and Ruhik which blocked any attempt to break the spike.

They scored up to eight points in a row (13-11), which allowed them to win the match and still have the opportunity to reach the playoffs of the next round.

APEX is not pumping your pulse

Finally, the bout at the top of the Group B standings was played between Gentle Mates and APEKS.

The French and Norwegians tightened the screws, but in the end everything fell on the side of Keiko and company.

In the harbor, between him and a friend VCL Spain: growthMAGNUM struggled to close the map after having a 2-10 tranquilizer on their side.

Despite this, the French bounced back in defense and were it not for what happened in the first half, they would have blamed the result on TakaS.

Between Logan and the duelist with Jett, they became open-killers and their biggest threat, which made it difficult for power stomp V places and close as soon as possible.

Having made the score 11-13, the Norwegian team didn’t want any more surprises. Although the idea was that APEX closed the second half better after a good performance in the first. In your and mine rounds Keiko and Mystique finished the match 9-13.and the first made 4K in the 15th round.