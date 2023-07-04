Antonio Villeroy presents the new album “Banquet” at the Teatro do Bourbon Country

Singer and composer Antonio Villeroy will perform the album “Banquet” this Friday, July 7 at 9 pm, at the Bourbon Country Theater (Tulio de Rose, 80) in Porto Alegre, with a special appearance by Francis Snow, Gelson Oliveira. and Colombo Cruises. Ticket on Uhu platform.

Currently living in Portugal, the musician also visits Rio de Janeiro (07/13), Belo Horizonte (07/15) and São Paulo (07/17).

concert repertoire

“Banquet” is the 14th album of Villeroy’s career, consisting of 13 songs, most of which are collaborations with artists from different countries. Participations included Brazilians Francis Snow, Gelson Oliveira and Colombro Cruz, Portuguese Joana Amendoeira, Italians Mafalda Minozzi and Chiara Civello, French Marie Minette, Spaniard Pedro Guerra and Venezuelan Georgina.

Inspired by the book of the same name by the Greek philosopher Plato, “Banquet” brings together songs whose theme is love, in its most varied forms.

Villeroy still repeats his greatest hits, such as “Pra rua me laver”, “Entreolhars” and “Amores posivis”.





With a career spanning 42 years, Villeroy is one of the greatest Brazilian hit makers, with more than 300 songs recorded by artists of different nationalities, such as Ana Carolina, Gal Costa, Ivan Lins, Maria Bethania, Maria Gadu, Martnalia , Preta Gil, Seu Jorge, Zizzi Posey, Argentines Abel Pintos and Dolores Sola, Americans John Legend, Jesse Harris and Don Grusin and Italian Mario Biondi.