Anita debuts ‘Funk Rave’ at number two on Gay Ballads in Brazil

Singer is the artist with the most entries in the ranking

Anita The single debuted at number 32 on the Most Played LGBT Ballads in the Country ranking.

much awaited track rave funkThe first, after the artist left the Warner label, was the second biggest debut in history. Top 30 Gay Brazil,

The song went straight to the second spot and was only beaten by a track that featured Anita herself – make it deliciousCollaboration with Madonna – The only one to debut at #1 (as of June 2019).

talking about mother of jesusThe singer also returned to the top 30 ImpoliteIn partnership with Sam Smith, ranked 26th.

Of the six premieres of the week, this one is also different AiyuIn Rebecca, Pablo Vittar and Vivi, ranked 21st. It is Pablo’s 25th track to enter the chart, the second most by an artist after Anita.

swedish in first place Lorraine continue tattoo For the fourth consecutive week.

