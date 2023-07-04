Ana Castella surpasses Marilia Mendonca among Latin female singers

A country singer Ana CastellA, known for her hitsPopcorn“crossed” marilia mendonca and has established himself as one of the most listened-to Latin artists in the first half of 2023

Thanks to Shakira, Bad Bunny, Karol G, J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Maluma and many others, Latin music has become one of the most lucrative markets in the music industry. However, a new star is shining on the Latin music scene: Ana Castile,

Ana Castella, who rocked with the hitPopcornlast year, passed marilia mendonca and became the most listened-to Latin artist of the first half of 2023. The Latin X Portal profile analyzed data from several Latin artists who released tracks in 2023 and conducted a comprehensive survey that included the number of streams and tracks released for the first half of the year. of 2023.

The top 3 were dominated by Shakira, Karol G and Rosalia. However, Ana Castella was the big surprise, coming in fourth on the list, followed by marilia mendonca, Anita finished in the top 10, followed by Mari Fernandez. Ludmila continues to be the most listened-to black artist in Latin America, ranking 19th on the general list.

Ana Castella, who became the most famous face of the famous “agronezo”, a new stream of country music that talks about agribusiness, life in the countryside and other related topics, has attracted more and more fans with her music. has won. With a busy concert schedule and over 11.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the 19-year-old is definitely making a name for herself in the music world.

Currently, Ana Castella is preparing to release a new hit with Pedro Sampaio. With her talent and charisma, there is no doubt that Ana Castella will continue to shine in the Latin music scene.

See the list:

Shakira | 3.56 billion streams (4 songs released in 2023) Karol ji | 3.45 billion streams (15 songs released in 2023) Rosalia | 1.71 billion streams (5 songs released in 2023) Ana Castile | 1.34 billion streams (16 songs released in 2023) Marilia Medonca | 1.23 billion streams (6 songs released in 2023) Maria Becerra | 1.03 billion streams (8 songs released in 2023) Tini | 1.01 billion streams (8 songs released in 2023) Becky ji | 851 million streams (6 songs released in 2023) Nikki Nicole | 809 million streams (12 songs released in 2023) Anita | 771 million streams (10 songs released in 2023)

Agribusiness sensation Ana Castella rocks the world by entering the Spotify Global Top 50

This Tuesday, May 16, 19-year-old country singer Ana Castella captured the attention of social networks by achieving a historic milestone in her music career. With her hit “Noso quadro”, Gustavo Miotto’s girlfriend entered the Spotify Global Top 50, becoming one of the fifty most listened songs in the world.

The news quickly spread on social networks and fans of the singer celebrated: “Long live the Queen of Agropop”, said one. Another commented, “She deserves it so much, she’s amazing and let her be in the top 10.”

Since her emergence in 2022, Ana Castella has been breaking records and gaining ground on the sertanejo scene. Currently in a relationship with Gustavo Mioto, the singer has surpassed Marilia Mendonca as the most played song today. This situation generated comparisons and controversy on social networks.