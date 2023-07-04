News

Ana Castella covers fashion steps at the show, is compared to Beyoncé, and shares her opinion

Photo of Admin Admin3 weeks ago
0 11 4 minutes read

“If ‘Renaissance World Tour’ landed in Serra Dourada, it would be like this…”, some netizens joked. Photos: Marcela Sanchez; Instagram/@beyoncé

Ana Castile But villa mix Or Beyoncé But “Renaissance World Tour”, Brazil won at the start of the week Compare Together pop star North American by incorporating steps from the trend for a show they did at the festival Serra Dorada StadiumIn GoianiaIn this Sunday (2), A dance moveswho rocked the performance of the hit “Popcorn”went viral on social media and netizens were divided.

Photo: Instagram/@anacastelacantora

Read more:

stages of the trend to the sound of “My kiss will make you addicted / My footprints will make you fall in love” That’s what the public saw at the event this weekend. The internet is buzzing, the choreography details of the song in partnership Raga it is Dj Chris On The Beat Attracted the attention of netizens.


On the one hand, some considered it innovative as well as daring. a-n-a Include a specific element of culture Weird In a sertanejo festival that primarily attracts a direct audience. On the other hand, some internet users, apart from claiming that there is no connection between the music and the dance steps, have pointed out that “appropriation” The steps of the artist did not make much sense.

advertising

advertising

hey the trend (Or voguing), which is read as a movement for the affirmation of gender identity and sexuality and whose popularity was influenced by mother of jesusis a dance that is very present in the current tour Beyoncé, Some netizens compared the show Ana Castile Together “Renaissance World Tour”Not only with regard to the choreography, but also with respect to the stage and elements of the mega-production.

view result:

Read more:

Inspired by Katy Perry? Ana Castella records first DVD with giant horse on stage

Photo: Eduardo Martins/Agnews

Top 50 ready to move in Brazil Spotify for a few more months, Ana Castile recorded career first dvd on the last day May 10, bringing a mega production “International Boiadera” pack more than 70 thousand people with your hits list triple borderin the city of santa terezinha de itaipuBut paraná, entitled to megastructure and pyrotechnics, the show reaches a giant silver horse in the middle of the stage, and the audience has also looked for possible references to katy perry But super bowl 2015,

The artiste treated the fans to a scintillating show which was a mix of recent hits and new songs. And she didn’t come alone, no… The register had a strong team of special guests: Alok, Simone Mendes, Mateusz and Kuan, Luan Pereira and Hungary,

who also appeared on stage gustavo miotoWith whom the voice of “noso quadro” lives romance, Even the musical number that the two recorded together had a very intimate atmosphere.

Watch some of the DVD recordings:

Ana Castella and Gustavo Miotto. Photo: Eduardo Martins/Agnews
Ana Castella and Gustavo Miotto. Photo: Eduardo Martins/Agnews
Ana Castile and Alok. Photo: Eduardo Martins/Agnews
Ana Castile and Alok. Photo: Eduardo Martins/Agnews
Ana Castella and Simone Mendes. Photo: Eduardo Martins/Agnews
Ana Castella and Simone Mendes. Photo: Eduardo Martins/Agnews
Ana Castella and Jodi Mateus and Kuan. Photo: Eduardo Martins/Agnews
Ana Castella and Jodi Mateus and Kuan. Photo: Eduardo Martins/Agnews

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin3 weeks ago
0 11 4 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

10 Facts About GI Joe

June 25, 2023

The hottest thrillers on Fantasy Island and Netflix

2 weeks ago

Jennifer Lopez pounces on the paparazzi outside a gym

19 hours ago

The Best Queer Movies of All Time for LGBTQIA+ Pride Month

June 15, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button