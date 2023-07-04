Ana Castella covers fashion steps at the show, is compared to Beyoncé, and shares her opinion

“If ‘Renaissance World Tour’ landed in Serra Dourada, it would be like this…”, some netizens joked. Photos: Marcela Sanchez; Instagram/@beyoncé

Ana Castile But villa mix Or Beyoncé But “Renaissance World Tour”, Brazil won at the start of the week Compare Together pop star North American by incorporating steps from the trend for a show they did at the festival Serra Dorada StadiumIn GoianiaIn this Sunday (2), A dance moveswho rocked the performance of the hit “Popcorn”went viral on social media and netizens were divided.

Read more:

stages of the trend to the sound of “My kiss will make you addicted / My footprints will make you fall in love” That’s what the public saw at the event this weekend. The internet is buzzing, the choreography details of the song in partnership Raga it is Dj Chris On The Beat Attracted the attention of netizens.

Read more

Ana Castella excites the audience with her banger “Pipoko” in partnership with DJ Chris No Beat. pic.twitter.com/ZMqtwCl5VM — Info Ana Castella (@infoanacastela) 3 July 2023





On the one hand, some considered it innovative as well as daring. a-n-a Include a specific element of culture Weird In a sertanejo festival that primarily attracts a direct audience. On the other hand, some internet users, apart from claiming that there is no connection between the music and the dance steps, have pointed out that “appropriation” The steps of the artist did not make much sense.

advertising

advertising

hey the trend (Or voguing), which is read as a movement for the affirmation of gender identity and sexuality and whose popularity was influenced by mother of jesusis a dance that is very present in the current tour Beyoncé, Some netizens compared the show Ana Castile Together “Renaissance World Tour”Not only with regard to the choreography, but also with respect to the stage and elements of the mega-production.

view result:

Read more

Ana Castella’s Dancer Confirms Beyoncé’s Renaissance in Serra Dorado by Sending Vogue to Villamix — Lady Gaga (@h3nribeiro) 3 July 2023

Read more

Today I’m Half Ana Castella Dancing Vogue in Vila Mix das Ideias – Leo Knighty 4 News Reporter (@pf_leonardo) 3 July 2023

Read more

Vogue… Ana Castella When you come out of the closet as first lady of Certanejo, there can be a hundred people in the room. And 99 don’t believe you and only one does and that would be me! https://t.co/7uEmf3QXfK -Carol… (@avyv9) 3 July 2023

Read more

Every day one or the other madcap comes to make fun of one or the other’s culture. Vogue is being hunted by Ana Castella. Ballroom culture has strength for people pic.twitter.com/H4aeQEkjV7 — Yasmin (@ALMEYASS) 3 July 2023

Read more

1- Phase similar to the Renaissance,

2- Vogue No Villa Mix

3- Country Beauty Renaissance Act II Ana Castella confirms Act II achievement https://t.co/RCuRzdjsWh pic.twitter.com/IN1PDgyytb — R0d (@rodrigofdol) 3 July 2023

Read more

Ana Castella put vogue in my kiss will you get addicted to it???????????? a brancas wei https://t.co/zdLdUDtmzV — Neighborhood Fagot (@Ja1zinL) 4 July 2023

Read more

Ana Castella is like the Beyoncé of Sertanejo, isn’t she? round screen and a pet cat dancing in the middle pic.twitter.com/edZ4F6bUAK — Cropped Timbu (@danilocauan) 3 July 2023

Read more

Poor lesbian has to do the vogue dance for Ana Castella, oh sorry https://t.co/EGGemmHHBp —Jesca (@thatsojesca) 4 July 2023

Read more:

Inspired by Katy Perry? Ana Castella records first DVD with giant horse on stage

Top 50 ready to move in Brazil Spotify for a few more months, Ana Castile recorded career first dvd on the last day May 10, bringing a mega production “International Boiadera” pack more than 70 thousand people with your hits list triple borderin the city of santa terezinha de itaipuBut paraná, entitled to megastructure and pyrotechnics, the show reaches a giant silver horse in the middle of the stage, and the audience has also looked for possible references to katy perry But super bowl 2015,

Read more

Read more

One of the biggest names in country music today, Ana Castella was inspired by Katy Perry’s performance at the Super Bowl and used a 5-meter-tall horse to record her new DVD. pic.twitter.com/rYSmqt2MSL — Katy Perry Brazil (@katyperrybr) 11 May 2023

The artiste treated the fans to a scintillating show which was a mix of recent hits and new songs. And she didn’t come alone, no… The register had a strong team of special guests: Alok, Simone Mendes, Mateusz and Kuan, Luan Pereira and Hungary,

who also appeared on stage gustavo miotoWith whom the voice of “noso quadro” lives romance, Even the musical number that the two recorded together had a very intimate atmosphere.

Watch some of the DVD recordings:

Read more

Gustavo and Ana Castella have recently recorded one of the singer’s songs on their DVD, Fronteira, in their collaboration. did you like it?

(guitar ) pic.twitter.com/qxyTfU33Kf – Portal Gustavo Mioto (@portalgmofc) 11 May 2023

Read more

Excerpt from the unreleased song “So Nau Quero Saudade”, composed by Ana Castella for the DVD Boiadera International. It’s another hit coming! pic.twitter.com/LjljTxo35q — Ana Castella Daily (@anacasteladaily) 11 May 2023

Read more

forced single

The pen he gave her…

This DVD by Ana Castella will make everyone go crazy pic.twitter.com/15kHRaPA80 —Ray (@juridicocastela) 11 May 2023

Read more

Beautiful! Ana Castella and Simone Mendes singing “Não va ver nunca” in the recording of the DVD “Boiadera International”. pic.twitter.com/PIcEEThEAF — Access Boiadera (@acboiadeira) 11 May 2023

Read more

Our Agribusiness Barbie.. Ana Castella is absolutely amazing recording her first DVD! pic.twitter.com/Xs3dPEJlhi — Access Boiadera (@acboiadeira) 11 May 2023

Read more

See an excerpt of the song “Não va ver nunca” by Simone Mendes, partnered with Ana Castella for the DVD “Boiadera Internacional”. pic.twitter.com/cHoBEw24X3 – Info Ana Castella  (@infoanacastela) 11 May 2023

Read more

it started! With maximum capacity and more than 70,000 fans respecting her, Ana Castella steps onto the Facepop stage to begin recording her first DVD. pic.twitter.com/v1NHT7fuKH — Access Boiadera (@acboiadeira) 11 May 2023

Read more