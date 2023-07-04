Amber Heard talks about the pressure on the film after recent DC flops

Actress comments on Aquaman 2’s weight after the failure of Shazam! Wrath of the Gods and The Flash!



7/4/2023 ,

Per



ygor de olivera ferreira

despite exciting announcements for the future of Eddy With the arrival of James Gunn and Peter Safran and movies like Superman: Legacy already announced, the studio isn’t in its best moment. Black Adam, to be released in 2022, Shazam! This year’s Fury of the Gods and The Flash failed at the box office, and according to Amber Heard, she’s under pressure to do the same. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Don’t be a failure either.

In an interview with Deadline, heard commented on the pressure aquaman 2 Comparing it to his other smaller project, he said in the fire,

“These are the types of projects that represent two very different aspects of the industry. There’s a lot of pressure on these big franchise movies, with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake and a commitment to try to be as successful as possible. Then, on the other hand, there’s a small independent film like Into the Fire, which without the same resources and commitments, is a work of art and love. The best thing you can do as an actor is to strike a balance between the two. Aquaman, the franchise and the machine behind it, I am honored to be a part of it. And then I also have these little passion projects, like Into the Fire, where I’m proud to know the production and the cast, and we’ve worked hard together to bring this story to life. There is something good in that, and I think a successful actor is one who can do both.

There are still two more DC movies to be released in 2023. is the first blue beetle scheduled to arrive on 17 August xolo mariduna as a hero and bruna marquezine in artists. and then on December 20 we’ll have Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomthat brings back jason momoa in the role of arthur curry it is Amber Heard As OnlyOnce again being directed by James Wan.

Check also: