All the details about the Pokémon GO Anniversary Event and the special Pokémon we can get – Pokémon GO

Niantic game celebrates its 7th anniversary with an event and special copies

Pokémon GO is celebrating with its seventh anniversary in an event that will allow us to get some special instances. A special investigation, Gimmigul’s coins and much more awaits us for this very reason, and therefore in the next guide we will tell you All the details O.

Pokémon GO 7th Anniversary

Niantic has prepared a special event for us, which will take place from from 6 to 12 July of the same month from 10:00 to 20:00 local time. Most special is the debut of two Pokémon who, although we know them, now do it a little differently. And it’s that if we collect enough candy, we can get a Blastoise with a party hat.

Pokemon battle skull explode

wild encounters

On the other hand, these Pokemon are not the only ones we can get, as we can also get very interesting ones, such as:

copy squirtle in party hat pikachu in cake costume meow ponita togedemaru Gala Ponita absolute

In addition, in exceptional cases, we will also find patterns based on date:





July 6: Bulbasaur in a party hat, Charmander in a party hat, Squirtle in a party hat.

Bulbasaur in a party hat, Charmander in a party hat, Squirtle in a party hat. July 7: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile.

Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile. July 8: Trico, Torchik, Mudkip.

Trico, Torchik, Mudkip. July 9: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup.

Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup. July 10: Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott.

Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott. July 11: Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie.

Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie. July, 12: Rowlet, Litten, Popplio.

event bonuses

As always happens in every event, we can find a series benefits to participate. In this case, they are:

Higher chance to make friends with luck.

Possibility to get 7.77 or more Gimmigul Coins by spinning a PokéStop with the Gold Lure module.

Double experience for capturing specimens on July 6th.

Double candy for capturing Pokémon on July 8th.

Friendship levels will grow twice as fast on July 10th.

Double experience for evolving instances on July 12th.

Increased the chance of getting a lucky Pokémon.

On July 7, we will be able to get double stardust by catching specimens.

On July 9, the distance to the opening of the Eggs will be halved.

On July 11, we will receive a double candy for transferring copies.

1 star raids

Bulbasaur in a festive hat.

Charmander in a festive hat.

Squirtle in a party hat.

Pikachu in a cake costume.

3 star raids

Magneton.

lapras.

Flareon.

snorlax.

I seal.

5 star raids

Mega Raids

Finally, know that for $5 (or the equivalent price depending on the region), you can take part in the Investigation History Workshop, in which you can get Meow shiny or colorful. Tickets will be on sale until July, 12.

