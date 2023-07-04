After attacking Pink and Lil Nas X, Adele released the verb during a show, Got It!

Let’s face it, many fans go overboard when it comes to showing affection or even getting the attention of their idols. An example of this happened with Lil Nas X, in which the actor was surprised while performing and saw a fan throw a sex toy at him.

At another time, singer Pink was also surprised when a fan threw her mother’s ashes at her. Now Adele’s name has been involved in this controversy as the singer has decided to defend herself.

That’s right, the British spoke when she was performing Show In Las Vegas, United States, Adele stopped her performance to mention these situations occurring at events and even threatened anyone who would do this to her.

Forgetting show etiquette at this point. People have been throwing shit on the forum lately. did you see this? I challenge you I challenge you to throw something at me. I’ll kill you! They stop throwing things at the artists.

Immediately after the scolding, Adele fired a small hand cannon at the crowd with a T-shirt on it. And while smiling she became serious again and ended the conversation.

– These people have lost their minds, how could they!?