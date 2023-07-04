Adele warns fans not to throw stuff on stage: “I’ll kill you”

Adele decided to speak out on the subject following the cases of Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X and Pink, who were hit in the middle of their appearances

Adele interrupted a residency show she was performing in Las Vegas (USA) to deliver a message to her fans. After Bebe Rexha was hurt by a cell phone, Lil Nas X by a sex toy, and Pink was hurt by a fan’s mother’s ashes, the artist chose to err on the side of caution.

Forgetting show etiquette at this point. People have been throwing shit on the forum lately. did you see this? I challenge you I challenge you to throw something at me. I’ll kill you! Stop throwing things at the performers!” she said while firing a small cannon to shoot from a T-shirt at the crowd.

After throwing the shirt, she again became serious and said, “These people have lost their minds, how can it be?”

baby rexa and cell phone

Bebe Rexha is back on stage and has decided to wear a pair of sunglasses to cover up her eyes. Recently, the singer was hit by a cell phone during a concert in New York and had to be taken care of by the medical team.

The artist also published pictures of a swollen and black eye. He had to get stitches to fix the injury on his face. Now he is using face protection in the presentation.

It’s worth recalling that the suspect who threw the equipment at the singer was arrested and charged with assault, harassment and attempted assault. He told officers he did it because he thought it would be fun.

pink and brown

A follower of singer Pink decided to give the singer an unusual gift: her mother’s ashes. The incident took place during a performance of Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour in London, England.

In pictures circulating on social networks, the singer goes down on stage to take a treat, looks dazed and asks: “Is that your mother? I don’t know how I’m going to feel about that.” Soon after, she places the package at the end of the stage, near the speaker, and continues singing Just Like a Pill.

Many Foreign Pink fans didn’t like the girl’s attitude, others just joked: “Definitely harmless, but just random 😂”, laughed one. “He has to leave his mother in the car. There is no need to keep these ashes physically where you are,” said another. “It doesn’t make sense to throw them at someone. His ashes were not to remain with the singer,” said a third.

lil nas x and the sex toys

Lil Nas X’s show in Stockholm, Sweden came to a halt after an unusual moment. When the singer sang one of her hits, a member of the audience, who has not been identified, threw a sex toy, which mimicked a vagina, onto the stage.

Upon seeing the object, the artist stopped singing, marveling at what was at his feet and mockingly questioned the audience: “Who threw that cunt on stage”. Fortunately, the object remained on the stage and did not hurt the singer. watch video here,