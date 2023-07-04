Actors Who Should Play Batman in The Brave and the Bold

Ever since James Gunn was announced as co-chairman of DC Studios, fans have been speculating what the future of the DCU holds. With reports of a new Superman and possible DCU reboot, many are wondering what this means for the character batman, one of the world’s most popular superheroes and arguably Warner Bros.’ Most profitable movie franchise. While many would assume that Robert Pattinson would be Batman in the new DCU, it appears Batman The franchise will continue to be its own standalone set of stories.

The long-awaited new Batman franchise is the brave and the Bold, The film will be based on a comic book series by Grant Morrison, in which Bruce Wayne joins forces with his only biological son, Damian, to embark on a crime-fighting journey together as Damian becomes the new Robin. However, the film will be directed by Andy Muschietti. Superman: Legacy As the matter escalated, Gunn said it would be a while before any news about Batman came.

Update July 3, 2023: With Superman: Legacy After the Man of Steel was recently cast, all eyes are on the DCU version of the Dark Knight, so this list has been updated with more potential Batman actors. the brave and the Bold,

This leads to Warner Bros. And DC is in a position to choose a new Batman who will appear in the films while Robert Pattinson is also playing the role. This adds to the fact that this will be the fifth Batman since 2005, as audiences have the return of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Pattinson. While there will be plenty of Batmans to fear, there will need to be one in James Gunn’s new DCU. With that in mind, here are some actors who could play the Caped Crusader who would be so different from previous versions that they could give the character a fresh take.

Michael Fassbender

irish actor Michael Fassbender Proved to be a central part of the Marvel universe through his stunning portrayal of young Magneto X Men movies. all movies to release in 2023 murderer, Fassbender is reminding the world of his indomitable talent and passion for acting. This Might Be The Right Time For Him To Move To The DCU Universe And Bring All His Gifts the brave and the Bold Too.

The actor’s age of 46 lends him the maturity and poise required in the character of Bruce Wayne. He has physical strength and even a subtle form that is perfect for an ordinary Batman. Fassbender is a beloved actor and his presence would be welcome.

Henry Golding

Henry Golding It seems like he’s spent a large part of his career proving that he can play Batman. In crazy rich asian anal He showed he could play a smooth, handsome, rich man a simple favor showed that the actor was capable of playing dark psychological material. Snake Eyes: The Origins of GI Joe This allowed the actor to show that he had the necessary abilities to become the star of an action movie. It appears that the actor is an obvious choice to play Batman.

While most representations of Bruce Wayne have been white in previous adaptations, there’s nothing about the character that’s defined by his race, and casting an actor like Henry Golding could showcase a more diverse DCU. He would also prove to be a good on-screen counterpart to David Korenswet’s Superman.

scott eastwood

scott eastwood Clint is Eastwood’s son, and since Clint Eastwood is a fan favorite to play an older Bruce Wayne in a possible movie. Batman Beyond Casting your son as Bruce Wayne in the film seems like a bit of a bummer. Scott Eastwood is no stranger to the DC Universe, as he has appeared in Suicide Squad. Eastwood played an original character named Lieutenant Edwards, a soldier who takes orders directly from Joel Kinnaman’s Colonel Rick Flag. The role was small and seemed like a waste of a talented star. The DCU could be taking a leap of faith by casting the talented Eastwood in the role and giving him a chance to channel his inner Batman.

noah reed

noah reed He is best known to the audience for playing the role of Patrick in the hit comedy series schitt’s creek, Although Reid may not immediately come across as the dark, dark Avenger of the night, Reid has the acting range to try. More importantly, he could see a version of the character closer to the Silver Age version of Batman, or a more light-hearted but still serious version. Batman: The Brave and the Fearless Cartoon. Like Michael Keaton, Reed may surprise audiences with what he brings to the role of Batman.

jamie dornan

Conversion can be type conversion jamie dornan After playing Christian Grey, as another rich billionaire with a dark secret 50 tons franchise, but it’s hard to deny that the actor seems perfect for the role. Much like Robert Pattinson, to whom many fans were attached to the role of Edward Cullen twilightDornan has worked hard to distance himself from 50 shades of gray, After his outstanding work in the Irish series decline2021 has been a big year for Dornan in terms of his roles barb and star go to vista del sol it is Belfast The two very different projects showcased the actor’s range in terms of tone and audience.

Dornan lobbied to play a superhero and would likely get the chance to play Batman. There’s even a funny behind-the-scenes aspect of casting Dornan as a contemporary of Robert Pattinson, considering 50 shades of gray it started like this twilight fan-fiction, in which Christian Gray was a stand-in for Edward Cullen. Both characters are dark, mysterious, and brooding, making the actors playing them ideal choices to play Batman.

lucas bravo

lucas bravo Amazing performance recently. French actor surprises audiences with his role in hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, Actor starred in 2022 Mrs. harris goes to paris it is ticket to heavenTwo films that showed very different sides of the actor. Mrs. harris goes to paris whereas, presented a more traditional hero ticket to heaven Highlighted his comedic talent.

It looks like the actor is destined for great things, and casting him as Batman would be a great achievement for DC Studios. He definitely has a Bruce Wayne-like look and while many would question the casting of a French actor as an iconic American hero like Batman, the actor always looks to British stars Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson when posing on covers and in the hood. Might use an American accent.

John David Washington

John David Washington worked with both dark Knight Trilogy director Christopher Nolan and current Batman actor Robert Pattinson Principle, which would result in the poetic casting of Washington to play both Bruce Wayne and Batman in the DCU. Denzel Washington’s son, who had already become a great Batman, John David Washington has the presence to play the Caped Crusader.

There has been much discussion about whether a non-white actor could play Bruce Wayne, and the audio drama could follow Winston Duke, who voices Batman. batman: unbalanced, This shows that DC is comfortable casting a black actor. Casting John David Washington would not only bring a great actor to the role of one of the most popular superheroes out there, but his casting would help differentiate his Batman from Robert Pattinson’s.

Jon Hamm

The DCU’s Batman will likely be older, as he has a son and possibly multiple Robins, so this could be the perfect time to go casting and casting dreams. Jon Hamm like batman. hey Mad Man star, most recently viewed Top Gun: MaverickIt has the classic jaw-dropping look of a golden age superhero. baby driver Showed a dark and sinister side that would transform into a ruthless Caped Crusader.

Haim is one of Hollywood’s most respected and beloved actors, and it’s hard to imagine that anyone would be bothered by the idea of ​​him playing Batman. He can be funny, serious, and everything in between, which will be key to this new DCU Batman.

Nicholas Hoult

it is well known Nicholas Hoult Was one of the finalists to play Batman in Matt Reeves’ film Batman Earlier this role went to Robert Pattinson. Hoult had also recently auditioned for the role of Superman in Superman: Legacy, but lost the role to David Korenshwaite. Although Hoult may not be the right choice for Superman or Reeves for Batman, he could be the right choice for the DCU Batman.

Henry Cavill lost the role of Superman in 2006 Superman ReturnsHe got the role only four years later when he was casting steel man, He had to wait for the right Superman design, and Hoult could have done the same. Hoult is a talented actor and it’s clear he’s on James Gunn’s radar, so he may eventually be Batman.

Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles He’s been one of fans’ top picks to play Batman since his breakout role in Batman divine, Fans wanted to see the actor play the character in the Arrowverse, and although it didn’t happen, Ackles is no stranger to the world of Gotham City. The actor voiced Jason Todd aka the Red Hood in the 2010 direct-to-video animated film. batman: under the red hood and was the voice of Bruce Wayne in the DC Tomorrowverse series of interconnected animated films. Batman: The Long Halloween it is army of super heroes, Ackles himself has expressed a desire to play Batman.

The actor has grown and matured to the point that he could be playing an older version of Bruce Wayne who has a long history in Gotham City and has probably taken down a few different sidekicks. Jensen Ackles could handle the intensity, but the fatherly warmth the character is known for in the comics has been overlooked by many of the movies. Possibly picking a fan favorite could help win over some fans who were recently disappointed by the DCU cancellation.