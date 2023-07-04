A titanic project is brewing with the art director of Half-Life 2 and Dishonored. I would mix shooter and soul elements – Dishonored

An already excluded job offer at Escatology Entertainment sheds light on a possible new game by Viktor Antonov.

If you think about mythical games worth playing at least once, then both Half-Life 2 and Dishonored will surely be on the same list. Although they are different games, although they are both driven by the idea immersive simulatorThey have to Viktor Antonov How Art Director from both. A very important trajectory that will continue if we look at the offer to work with a new game under the command of Escatology Entertainment.

This information comes to us thanks to Reddit, but primarily from the official LinkedIn account of the study itself. Eschatological entertainment, whose information was later removed. It featured a job offer for a AAA project with the following labels: Apocalyptic West, FPS, Demanding, Narration And soul-like.

A mixture of concepts very much curious in a decidedly new game in which Antonov himself would have been the art director. As for the game, before the team deleted the post, they managed to save what it is about “a world engulfed in hellfire and on the verge of destruction.”

I was looking for a vacancy”senior level designer“, not a small position within the project, which indicates that we are talking about a project that will still take some time. In fact, if Eschatology Entertainment is aiming to take on an AAA level title, it will need someone with very good experience.





Dishonor 3? Not at the moment

Meanwhile, the Arkane saga is in dead time. With the American studio still working on Redfall and subsequent content, many wondered if a third installment would ever be possible. The problem is that Dishonored 3 could have been a reality, but Bethesda wanted Arkane to focus solely on the game as a service.

