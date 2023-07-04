5 surprising movies about the fight against drugs everyone should see

International Day Against Drug Abuse: Perspectives on the issue in cinemas

On 26 June, society around the world comes together to celebrate International Anti-Drug Day. This important date seeks to make the population aware of the problems arising out of the use and abuse of psychoactive substances. Far from being a simple challenge, the problem of drug use has become complex and persistent over the years, with demand and underlying problems such as poverty, social inequality and lack of access to education adding additional layers of challenges.

It is important to highlight that cinema has portrayed the fight against drug abuse for many years, showing the challenges and effects of the issue on society. Through its works, cinema offers an in-depth view of the devastating effects of drug addiction on people and society, exploring different perceptions and representations of this global problem. In this article, we will bring 5 such films which touch on this topic.

dear boy

The first of these is “Dear Boy”, directed by Felix van Groeningen. The film focuses on the challenging relationship between a father, David Scheff (Steve Carell), and his son, Nick Scheff (Timothée Chalamet), who is battling drug addiction. The play highlights the daily struggles of families affected by addiction, portraying the desperate efforts they make to overcome addiction as well as its painful consequences for both addicts and their family members. You can watch it on Prime Video platform.

traffic

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, “Traffic” is a milestone in the cinematic approach to the fight against drugs. Showcasing several interconnected stories, the film explores drug trafficking, the fight against drugs, and the devastating effects of drugs on society. The film is available on Prime Video and HBO Max.

city ​​of god

Made in 2002, the Brazilian film “Cidade de Deus” offers a unique look at life in a favela in Rio de Janeiro. The plot focuses on the rise of drug trafficking in the community and its violent consequences. This work is available on Netflix.

white

“Branquinha”, an independent film released in 2016, addresses topics such as drugs, youth and the complexities of urban life. The plot revolves around Leah, a college student who moves into a New York neighborhood and ends up becoming a cocaine user and distributor. This film is available on Netflix.

Jhatka – Risky profession

We would also like to highlight “Blow – Profesão de Risco” starring Johnny Depp. Based on real events, the story revolves around George Jung, a man who becomes involved in drug trafficking and becomes one of the main importers of cocaine in the United States. The film depicts the features and challenges faced by Jung in his attempts to break out of crime. This cinematographic work can also be found on the Prime Video platform.

Through these films, we can gain a deeper understanding of the challenges of the fight against drugs and its impact on society.