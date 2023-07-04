5 Recent Incidents That Show People Don’t Know How To Behave At Music Festivals Anymore

Music festivals are great places to be entertained…but remember to be respectful of other people! In recent weeks, events with names such as lil nas x, pink it is baby rexa Show that the audience for the live performance is overstepping some limits.

There have been cases of violence and bizarre behavior by fans on social media, including objects being thrown on stage, performers being attacked by vandals, and even fans being killed after widespread confusion.

In this recovery after the peak of the pandemic, issues such as the harassment of idols, the seeking of limelight at any cost or the lack of respect in public are factors trying to explain: why do people no longer know how to behave at concerts?

Five recent positions isolated so you can draw your own conclusions. Check it out below.

lil nas x

The most recent case involves singer Lil Nas X, who was hit with a vagina-shaped sex toy during a concert in Stockholm, Sweden, last weekend (see video below).

The object didn’t hurt the artist, who, as usual, made fun of the situation, saying:

Who played that cat on stage?

pink

Perhaps the most bizarre of all happened with Pink. During a show in London in late June, a fan of the singer threw a bag containing her mother’s ashes onto the stage.

Stunned, the singer stopped singing, picked up the bag and asked the woman: “Is that your mother?”, before placing the luggage back on the floor and saying:

I don’t know how I feel about it.

baby rexa

If the incident with Pink was bizarre, it was serious with Bebe Rexha. She was performing in New York when a fan threw a cell phone at the pop singer’s face.

She fell to her knees on the stage in excruciating pain, was taken to the hospital and required three stitches in the area very close to her left eye. The attacker, who was arrested at the scene, said he did what he did because he “thought it would be funny,” and Bebe Rexha returned to the stage this week after two weeks away.

value max

In the same week as the Bebe Rexha case, singer Ava Max was also attacked by a fan while at work. The video shows a man invading the stage and, although security quickly took action, the singer is left with a hand on his face.

After the show, the artist said that the slap was very strong and it left a scratch inside his eye. The fan was banned from all future Ava Max performances.

glorilla

In March, widespread confusion at a concert by American rapper Glorilla, also in New York, ended with the deaths of three people. Fans rushed through the exits and were crushed when someone heard gunshots.

According to police, there was no evidence of a shooting or stabbing, but the use of pepper spray by the public may also have contributed to the deaths and eight more injuries.

