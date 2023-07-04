5 pant styles to replace your skinny jeans this winter – Metro World News Australia

Skinny jeans are great and timeless, but with the arrival of winter, it’s more common than usual to repeat the standard sweater + jeans + boots + jacket look. Not that there’s anything wrong with that look, but there’s something liberating in breaking out of your average look and venturing into new winter trends, especially when it comes to pants.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the hottest pants trends for winter with the best looks, because we’re sure your wardrobe will benefit greatly from them.

5 Pant Styles To Replace Your Skinny Jeans This Winter

pin stripe pants

Pinstripe pants have been a huge trend for years. And they’re back again for Spring/Summer 2020, so if you buy into this pant trend now, you’ll be wearing it for seasons to come, no doubt about it. Add color to an A-line blouse and top it with a pair of stilettos or boots.

Tights and the ‘No Pants’ Look

Surprisingly, celebrities seem to be loving the “no pants” movement during the winter season. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were the pioneers and inspired many in this trend. It looks great with loafers or tall boots and can be completed with an oversized jacket to look even more stylish.

Style Woolen Pants Houndstooth

Woolen houndstooth pants will be your saving grace on all those days when you just don’t feel like wearing jeans. You can style it with either a matching top piece or something in the same shade, but it will remain trendy just the same.

cargo pants

Cargo pants are so cool that they can’t be worn even on cold days. This trend is one that has evolved a lot over the years, and cargo pants are no longer bulky and covered in camo prints. Instead, they should be elevated through personal style.

leather pants

Leather pants are the main trend in winter wear and completing the look with a double sweater on top is exactly the look we needed to round up these tips.

Read also: