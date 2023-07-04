5 must-see movies on Netflix in July 2023

The second semester begins with great news for film fans. Netflix is ​​entering the month of July with several heavyweight films set to arrive in the catalogue, most of which are original productions with the promise of great casts and surprising storylines. This would be an ideal month for those who love to discover offbeat productions and be surprised by what is new.

The biggest proof of this is that, among the highlights, only one famous franchise has a sequel. There’s also a spin-off to the streaming success, but it’s so different and distant from the original that you might not consider it part of an already established universe. For this reason, many people should blindly investigate it.

This makes July a great month for content trailblazers, and not just because what we’re about to get is a mix of genders. It blends comedy with science fiction, action with suspense and even a dose of romance in between it all, making it sweet.

Would you like to know more about these presentations? So check out the list of 5 best movies to watch on Netflix in July 2023 and enjoy.

5. Nervousness

One of the classics of slasher horror, the franchise panic It was closed for almost a decade. However, the release of the fifth film in the series – which hit theaters with only the original title without a number – showed that old Ghostface is still an iconic character with a lot of firewood to burn and victims to claim. Are.

with Jenna Ortega (wandinha) and Jack Quaid (boys) in the cast, the feature depicts a new killer on the loose 25 years after a series of murders that shocked the town of Woodsboro. And just like that, a group of youngsters fall prey to the masked maniac while discovering some sinister secrets about the place.

New chapter in the slasher saga, panic premieres on july 9

4. Bird Box Barcelona

First bird box It was a massive success when it arrived on Netflix in 2018, mainly for bringing this post-apocalyptic world to life with a very strange approach. Instead of zombies or classic monsters, society has collapsed following the appearance of creatures that drive their victims insane with their eyes. Thus, the survivors are those who decided to deprive themselves of sight.

And the spin-off takes the subject to another corner of the world. without sandra bullock, Bird Box Barcelona The story takes place in Spanish town with other survivors, including characters played by Georgina Campbell (cruel nights) and Mario Casas (Obstacle,

Bird Box Barcelona Will find out the madness from 14th July.

3. He cloned Tyrone!

Here’s a movie that’s been promised for so long that it’s impressive to see it with a release date. They cloned Tyrone! It was set for late 2022 and, after a few delays, the science fiction comedy will now appear on Netflix.

With a cast that includes none other than Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained), John Boyega (star wars the force awakens) and Teyonna Paris (Miracle), features a drug dealer, a pimp and a prostitute as they encounter a series of suspicious events that lead them to an internal government conspiracy that will turn their lives into hell.

They cloned Tyrone! Premieres July 21.

2. Happiness for beginners

Of course, a romantic comedy couldn’t be missing from our list, not only because this genre is one of Netflix’s favorites and the public’s favorites. And happiness for beginners Comes with an added appeal, as it’s based on Catherine Center’s popular book of the same name, which is already a hit among in-love hearts.

The story is exactly what we would expect from this type of novel and follows Helen (Ellie Kemper), a woman who has just come out of a divorce and who follows the arranged life of someone who likes to take risks. does not However, he decides to leave his comfort zone and join a group of adventurers who explore the jungles and forge paths. And during one of these hikes she will begin the true adventure of her life to find love again.

happiness for beginners Premieres July 27

1. Missing: The Case of Lucy Blackman







Photo: Paramount Pictures, Netflix/Canaltech

Closing in the month of July, the feature documentaries are one of those mysterious disappearances that no one can say what really happened. The film tells the story of a young British girl, Lucy Blackman, who went missing after a trip to Japan in 2000, and whose body was found some time later under extremely violent circumstances.

The case remains fraught with unanswered questions to this day and has demanded an international investigation, in addition to uniting people from all over the world to wonder what happened to the girl. Needless to say, even two decades later, what is not known about the case is still stomach-churning.

Missing: The Case of Lucy Blackman Hits Netflix July 26.

Trends on Canaltech: