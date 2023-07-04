5 hairstyles to rock the parties





In June, June Fests take place all over the country. In addition to redneck clothing and makeup, hairstyles are also very prominent, as they complement the look for the party. Therefore, Lorena Hanfelner, specialist in the Walters Coiffure beauty salon chain, lists some of the styles that are rapidly gaining popularity in the beauty world, with simple step-by-step instructions to facilitate production. check out!

1. Braided Pigtail

Braids have made a comeback in the fashion world, becoming a staple on celebrities. Examples like Hailey Bieber, Anita, Kylie Jenner and even the character Wandinha from the Netflix series are some of the fashion icons who jumped on the trend. for those who love peaks And you want to bet on the look for the June party, then the advice is to give an extra touch of personality with accessories like clips, buckles, ribbons etc.

“For the look, simply part your hair down the middle and create two neat ponytails. I often use a hair oil like Costume K. Fiber Repair to straighten and treat my hair when I’m pinning it. This look is extremely practical and has a great look mood more relaxed. A tip for varying hairstyles is to play with the height of the ponytail, whether it’s low at the back of the neck, high on the top of each side of the head…it’s up to each one”, Laurena Hanfelner teaches.

Peak crown (Image: Gromovataya | Shutterstock) 2. Crown of Peak The ponytail is a universal hairstyle and is great for celebrations as well. june festival, But how about betting on a crown-shaped top? There are many ways to do it, but experts offer a simple step-by-step: “First, you have to part your hair in the middle into two sections. With locks on each side, create a simple side braid and secure with an elastic band. For an even more festive look, one idea is to braid your hair with ribbon. Now, cross one braid on one side and the other on the top of the head, making the crown of the braid. Secure the end of each braid with bobby pins and to the length of the crown so that they are not visible. One trick is to bet on a gel or spray to make the hair hold even more, such as Vicks Menha Modeling Gelatin by Glendex,” recommends Lorena Hanfelner. Cornrows on bangs (Image: Ekaterina Zubal | Shutterstock) 3. Cornrows on the Side As far as peaks With fringe on, framing the face, this is a hit for those looking to rock the look with a touch of cool. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Luisa Sonsa are just a few of the celebrities who use and abuse the hairstyle. There is no shortage of ideas, and the best part is that you can do it without any difficulty. “To start, comb your hair down the middle. Separate the strands of hair in the fringe area. Now all you have to do is braid each side of the lock and rock!”, teaches Lorena Hanfelner. For a thematic touch, how about completing the look with a ribbon bow at the end of each ponytail? Sleek ponytail with bubble hair (Image: digital reproduction | @camilaqueiroz) 4. Sleek Ponytail with Bubble Hair The hair look that is straight and pinned to the head is one of the favorite hairstyles of celebrities. “The idea here is to tie the hair in a high ponytail, apply gel, pomade or setting spray to the head to tame the hair and make it stick to the head. Secure with silicone elastics, forming a bubble (or glue) under the tie, along the length of the ponytail. To finish, pull each bubble from the sides (with one finger on each side) to make each ball bigger and create more volume. Done!” teaches Lorena Hanfelner. For a more festive touch, you can secure your hair with elastic bands and colored barrettes. Braids on the top of the head (Image: Lucas de Freitas | Shutterstock) 5. Braids on the top of the head Boxer braids never go out of style, but why not try something different by abusing the technique? open hair, For the look, start by parting hair in half, creating a rectangular parting from the arch of the brow to the top of the head. Secure the rest of your hair so it doesn’t get in the way. “On each section separated at the top of the head, begin by creating a French braid on each side — start by separating three sections, right at the front, and braid as usual, pulling back. Add a few strands of hair each time you braid. When the braid leaves the perimeter of the top of the head, braid the rest of the hair to the ends and finish with a colored ribbon. by Paula Granha Fueza





