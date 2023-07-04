33 Looks With Crocs To Wear The Controversial Shoe With Style

You Crocs These are the kind of shoes you either love or hate. Many people say that they do not like the model, that is, they find it inelegant or difficult to use. But did you know that it’s possible to put together a look with Crocs and still not be a fashion enemy?

So that you learn how to use this super versatile shoe, we have collected some inspirational photos. Along the way, you will also learn how this controversial invention came to be.

Why the name Crocs?

The Crocs company was born in 2002 in Colorado, United States. The idea came from three friends who were looking for the perfect shoe to use on boats, so they created shoes made from Croslite, a lightweight and wear-resistant material. In sailing shoes. Sailor at that time.

When deciding on a name, The creators chose Crocs because the shoe resembles a crocodile. , Therefore this animal is also present in the logo of the brand.

Despite the criticism, and Time Magazine choosing the shoe as one of the “50 worst inventions in history” in 2010, the company is now a leader in sales. Besides this, she has also managed to partner with big names like Balenciaga.

One of the biggest advantages of Crocs is their Versatility and variety of colors and prints , You can find a pair you like, and you can even add small decorations to it. So, there’s nothing you can’t pair with Crocs, and below we show you some examples.

1. How To Wear Crocs With Pants

Crocs are a shoe that combines comfort, so they look great with everyday pants. For example, jeans are a great option, especially if paired with a more basic blouse.

Also, sweatpants or other similar clothing can help when you want to look more casual and comfortable, but still stylish.

Putting together a monochrome look is also a great option. Source: Instagram @tianeflx

2. Crocs look with shorts

still talking about the look of Alligator’s Rest, we could not fail to mention the pairing of these shoes with shorts and Bermuda shorts. Like pants, pairing them with denim shorts results in a very casual yet stylish look.

Apart from this, you can use these shoes to make your look more colorful. By choosing crocs with a color that’s already present in some part of the look, you create a cohesive composition.

Source: Instagram @crocsbrasil

3. Crocs With Skirt

crocodiles are its favorite element Street style, so they look great with pants and shorts. However, when these are used with a skirt the result is no different.

Plus, given the multiplicity of colors available, it can be great create a monochrome look Or even wear Crocs in a contrasting color with your outfit.

4. How to Wear a Dress with Crocs

Crocs made for everyday wear look great with more basic and shorter outfits. However, as this garment Creates a more delicate look Choose to wear shoes without prints, without a lot of accessories and, preferably, in the same color.

You can also match your Crocs with accessories like bags. Source: Instagram @crocsbrasil

5. With or without socks?

In addition to discussions about whether or not Crocs are ugly, opinions are shared on how to wear the shoe. After all, to wear with socks or without?

The answer to that question is really up to you, but to help you out, here are some similar looks. crocs and socks,

A touch of colorful socks and white Crocs look great too. Source: Instagram @complexica

Crocs Celebrities

Despite controversies, there are some celebrities who don’t give up the comfort of Crocs. Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Priyanka Chopra are just a few who avidly keep this piece in their wardrobe.

Besides, the brand has already been discontinued partnerships With names like Diplo, SZA, Karol G, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Luke Combs and Bad Bunny among others.

Can You Wear Crocs to Work?

And the comfort of everyday life could not be ignored in the work environment. At present, many areas adopt it Crocs as part of the outfit, That’s because it’s the ideal shoe to keep your feet from getting tired.

These shoes are used in some of the most common industries Hospitality, Culinary & Health , The company also made models without holes, or with smaller openings, to facilitate use in hospitals and kitchens to avoid contamination.

variety of models

like Crocs are high durability shoesit was necessary to make new model, So that consumers do not stop buying from the brand. Currently, we see Crocs substitutes in a variety of formats: Sandals, flip flops, ones with more closed holes and even ones with higher soles.

Slipper-shaped Crocs are a great option for the beach. Source: Instagram @eta.nega

In theory, this available variety increases the options for using the shoe. This way, you can wear your Crocs to the mall, to the beach or even at home with maximum comfort.

conclusion

In short, love it or hate it, it can’t be denied Crocs are extremely versatile shoes And it can definitely be used stylishly. So how about sharing some of these tips with someone who doesn’t like the shoe to see if they change their mind?

