11 Greatest Acting Debuts of the 2000s

The 2000s was a great time for comedy, romance films, and the introduction of the superhero genre. This was also when some of today’s biggest stars made their film debuts. Here’s a ranking of the 11 biggest acting debuts of the 2000s.

11 Michael B. Jordan – Hardball (2001)

paramount movies

Michael B. Jordanwas the first film ever hard ball, a weird Keanu Reeves vehicle that has an incredibly ugly-crying moment. Reeves plays a gambling addict who has to coach the Chicago Projects baseball team, and Jordan plays Jamal, one of the coolest kids on the team.

Even though it is not the most important role, the young actor is able to express his sorrows and problems as everyone around him except his coach is pushing him into the gang life. Jordan got a first taste of the insecurities and inner lives always present in his characters; Those qualities also proved in his next role as Corner Boy Wallace. Wire.

10 Christopher Mintz-Plasse – Superbad (2007)

columbia pictures

Whatever role he plays, Christopher Mintz-Plasse will always be McLovin’s worst, The actor (and character) steals the film and has become its most popular and memorable part. It’s surprising to know that this was the actor’s first role, as he exudes self-assurance and delivers every joke in the script and every interaction with Michael Cera and Jonah Hill well as he plays this unique character. One who moves forward at his own pace. drum.

RELATED: Best Christopher Mintz-Plasse Movies, Ranked

9 Dakota Fanning – I Am Sam (2001)

new cinema line

dakota fanning She was seven when she made her big screen debut as Lucy i’m sam, The story features a charming performance from Sean Penn, but it wouldn’t work without Fanning being a happy little girl with her dad, even though the world thinks they shouldn’t be together. It is a complex role for a child as there are many layers to it and the actress has to convey a lot of emotions during the course of the film, but she pulls it off brilliantly. After such a stellar performance, it was easy to see that Hollywood had a great actress on its hands, and she’s never stopped working since then.

8 Dev Patel – Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Pathé Distribution

Dev Patel The first role was in the TV series skinsBut no one could have predicted that his film debut would be who wants to be a Millionaire It will be a game changer as Patel delivers an amazing, magnetic, raw and upbeat performance. Jamal’s character is a down-on-his-luck guy with a terrible history, answering questions in an episode Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, booPatel makes the audience sympathize with the character through his acting prowess and obvious charisma.

Of his performance, Patel told The Guardian: “He (director Danny Boyle) said, ‘You know, if you’re going to be the lead in this, you have to shut up,'” Patel recalls. He was confused. “I thought, Shanti? This is not acting. What are they paying me? I would have to to do this Some.”

7 Gael García Bernal – Amores Perros (2000)

naked eye

Gael Garcia BernalHad a big film debut, playing one of the most important roles amores perros, Your character is in love with his brother’s wife, but it’s not really love A one of a kind performance, as García Bernal shows a darker and more obsessive side of his character that can end badly with every look, gesture and presence.

The film is one of his best Spanish-language films because it was the first clue to international audiences that an incredible actor had come into his life, and he continued to confirm this with Mexican films such as and you mama tambien and like american movies Motorcycle Diaries.

6 Nicholas Hoult – About a Boy (2002)

studiocanal

Nicholas HoultThe breakout role (and his first film role) was that of a strange child. about the boy, where he starred alongside Hugh Grant. Hoult’s Marcus is a shy boy in rough times at home, and befriends Will (Grant), a loner with no plans for friends, let alone kids. The fact that Hoult is able to not only act alongside Grant, but be one of his best scene partners is amazing, and without him the movie wouldn’t work, because Marcus is its true heart.

Hoult disappeared from films during his teenage years and reappeared as a teenager. Furs. Since then, he has been one of the most interesting actors (his Peter in). Big is amazing), even though he continues to lose out on superhero roles (he was a finalist for the role of Batman which eventually went to Robert Pattinson, and the role of Superman which eventually went to David Korenshwaite).

5 Gabourey Sidibe – Precious (2009)

lionsgate

Gabourey Sidibe His first film was nominated for an Oscar for his stellar performance in Precious, The film tells a very sad story, but nevertheless, Sidibe conveys a bit of hope, empathy and sparkle with everything that happens to his character. Her Precious Jones is poor, abused by her mother, a pregnant schoolgirl and can’t read, but the actress shows the audience how her character feels at every step and how she believes she can overcome it. Will go It’s an emotional and difficult performance, and Sidibe nailed it.

4 Michelle Rodriguez – Girlfight (2000)

sony pictures release

Now he’s an action hero and has one of his biggest roles in the multimillion-dollar franchise, but when Michelle Rodriguez was cast as the lead in girls fight, She was completely clueless. Director Karin Kusama needed an actress who could believably play a female boxer, and when she met Rodriguez, she knew she had the setting. The film may reflect the journey of the actress, as no one believed the actress or the boxer played by her until they were proved wrong. This performance changed the life of the actress, as Vin Diesel had previously stated that he insisted on casting Rodriguez as Letty. fast and furious Because he saw her right here.

About the film’s ending, Rodriguez told Yahoo: “They wanted the woman to lose at the end. She was trying to persuade several producers to film with her, saying they would work on the condition That the boy wins in the end.

3 Jennifer Hudson – Dreamgirls (2006)

dreamworks images

Jennifer Hudson Her first film role has already earned her an Academy Award for Supporting Actress. She played the role of Effie White in dream Girls, a role she won over 700 other actresses. It is still one of her best performances, the role she was born to play, a showcase of her talents as an actress and singer. Hudson had already won American Idol And the public knew, but no one knew he had this kind of acting. She kept working, even playing Aretha Franklin Respectand working with spike lee chi rakProving that she’s not a one-hit wonder.

Two Jamie Bell – Billy Elliot (2000)

studiocanal

Jamie Bellfirst role ever Billy Elliot, one of the best British films ever made. It is a difficult performance, as the actor must know how to dance and dance a lot, but it also conveys the vulnerability, sadness and turmoil of his character in the film. Billy Elliot It was such a hit that it became a major Broadway show, and Bale won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and received several other nominations. Not bad for a 14 year old boy who had never been in front of a camera before.

RELATED: The Best Daniel Radcliffe Films Since Harry Potter, Ranked

1 Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Pictures of Warner Bros.

despite having already appeared in two episodes of the miniseries David Copperfielddebut on the big screen Daniel Radcliffe it was like harry potter Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and what a start it was. The actor managed to play the famous magician for more than a decade, but the most impressive thing is that this journey began when he was 11 years old. Casting children as actors is one of the most difficult things to do, and with Radcliffe, they have mastered it.

After Harry Potter, the actor continued to work without the pressure of needing a salary, which allowed him to build from a guest appearance to a very prolific career. Excessive to play Allen Ginsberg kill their loved onesdevil horns Horns, and they had weapons in their hands akimbo weapon, Each new project that Radcliffe takes on is worth a look. Who would have thought that when they took a small child in their arms, put on some round glasses and gave them a magic wand?