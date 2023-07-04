▷ DreamHack returns to Valencia to be the biggest gaming and esports festival in Spain ❤️【SempreValencia.com】

The event will host two days of League of Legends Super League with teams like KOI, Los Heretics or Movistar Riders, bring together the best Clash Royale players in the world and delight video game fans with open tournaments or an indie zone.

Semprevalencia/ @semvalencia

DreamHack Valencia, Spain’s largest video game and digital entertainment festival, is once again taking place at Feria Valencia from 7 to 9 July.. For the first time, the festival will host two in-person days of the League of Legends Super League (LOL), one of the most important eSports competitions in Spain, which features teams such as KOI, Los Heretics. , Movistar Riders will visit , Barça eSports or Giants.

In addition, some of the best Clash Royale players in the world will take part in this edition of DreamHack Valencia thanks to the Iberian International, a professional competition that will see its second in-person participation in Valencia thanks to DreamHack.

The event will also include esports competitions with video games such as Rocket League, Fortnite or CSGO, LAN tournaments, concerts such as those offered by YouTuber and pianist Elesky, a sports competition venue thanks to Valencia Basket, local Pokemon GO event, local indie, cosplay competitions and even a K-pop dance competition.

Image from last year’s issue/ Photo: DreamHack

A complete program for any audience

This 2023 first edition includes a wide range of activities that combine traditional elements for those die-hard fans who return every year, as well as cutting-edge innovations that are at the epicenter of the current video game scene.

An example of this is the presence of the Super League League of Legends (LOL). For the first time in its history, DreamHack Valencia will host two head-to-head sessions, with a total of 10 games played and featuring the top 10 teams in the Spanish league.

Among them are KOI, created by superstar Ibay together with former footballer Gerard Piqué, Los Heretics, created by streamer and YouTuber TheGrefg, Giants, Barça eSports or Movistar Riders, the reigning champion of the Super League. All of them will fight for victory on the stage, which is designed for more than 2500 spectators.

In terms of competition, this summer will be the second stop of the Iberian International, bringing together the best Clash Royale players from around the world. Following in the footsteps of Esports City Fest Andorra, the tournament will have a €15,000 prize pool and will be hosted by RevolAimar, the official ambassador of the Esports City League, the largest amateur esports league in Spain. In fact, this amateur competition scheme will be heavily featured at DreamHack Valencia, where fans can enjoy live Rocket League, Clash Royale or Marvel Snap league matches.

On the other hand, the LAN Zone, a space that brings players together under one roof and connected, will also include exclusive tournaments for LAN Party members on the following games: CS:GO, VALORANT, Fortnite, StarCraft, Rocket League, League of Legends and Fall Guys. Prizes worth thousands of euros will be distributed among the winners.

Another highlight of the festival will be DreamHack Fighters, one of the most important parts for the DreamHack community, which will include an international Brawlhalla tournament or Super Smash Bros and Street Fighter 6 competitions.

In addition, this summer edition will feature Beat The Pro in Apex Legends, a blockchain space hosting Cybertitans and Elemental Raiders tournaments, and an indie zone where game fans can enjoy up to 30 new titles exclusively from the studios. Indie. In fact, this space will feature the “Tú, yo y el Indie” podcast presented by DjPanchi, who will be doing live interviews and will cover the festival exclusively.

Added to this is a whole series of events such as the DreamHack Cup, the 3×3 basketball tournament that is back thanks to Valencia Basket, the piano concert offered by Elesky, food trucks, open tournaments, a KPOP dance competition or the already classic cosplay. contest.

Each of the planned events will again turn DreamHack Valencia into a unique opportunity for fans who want to enjoy both the best competitions and areas dedicated to games, virtual reality or free play zones.

DreamHack Valencia, development of tourism and local economy

The festival, which was first held in Valencia in 2010.managed to position itself as one of the events video games, technology and the most important esports events in Spain. In fact, thanks to two events held in Valencia in 2022, in July and December, he managed to have an indirect impact on the capital of the Turia River in the amount of about 20 million euros.

Both appointments brought together more than 135,000 people in total and have an indirect impact on hospitality and transport of more than 8 million euros, with an average cost per visitor of more than 160 euros, which has contributed to the creation of more than 400 jobs in the city.

This year, he hopes to leave an impact worth about 10 million euros in the city and create about 300 jobs in the same July. For now, 95% of the tickets have already been sold. In addition, this 2023 event is expected to draw 65,000 people over the weekend.



Tickets for DreamHack Valencia 2023 are on sale now. Anyone who wants to take part in this festival of games and digital leisure can purchase a ticket on the official website: https://dreamhack.es/

Speakers at the press conference:

For Paula Llobet, Head of the Department of Economics and Large Projects of the Valencia City Council: “From the city council, we want to give this event a really important boost. In its ten year history, DreamHack has shown that it is possible to position Valencia as a key city nationally and internationally in an emerging sector with as much potential as the esports and video game industry. In addition to the best formats, Valencia Innovation and Entrepreneurship also wants to have people with the best training in Spain to continue to promote the sector and turn Valencia into a place where they have the opportunities a professional needs to develop. career”.

Javier Carrión, Director of DreamHack Valencia: “We are proud to be able to work alongside the city council to position Valencia and help the city continue to grow in the gaming sector. With over a decade of history in Valencia, DreamHack is back this summer with a special edition that hopes to draw over 65,000 people and will once again establish Valencia as a leading city in terms of esports and gaming content. Among the content that should be highlighted is first of all the arrival of the League of Legends Super League (LOL), which for the first time in history arrives in Valencia. Internationally, DreamHack always strives to provide reference content around the world, and this year we are hosting the biggest Clash Royale competition ever, with players from all over the world. In addition, for the first time, we will have an Indie Zone featuring over 30 video game titles, developed both nationally and in Valencia, presenting their games at DreamHack.”

In accordance with Jorge Fombellida, Commercial Director of Feria Valencia: “Every year the level of demand is growing, and therefore, for us, the assembly of DreamHack is a challenge that we welcome every year with great enthusiasm. And it is that every year we exceed the performance of the previous edition. For example, the event spans about 45,000 meters, which include coexistence areas, restrooms, and relaxation. Of the total, almost half is the exhibition area, where all the content is located, which is a big attraction of DreamHack. For the success of an event of this magnitude, a high level of technology is required, it is very high. To work properly, we have more than 50 kilometers of cables throughout the exhibition, 5 kilometers of fiber, we have to activate about 8000 IP addresses and Telefónica also allows two processors with a total of 20 GB to guarantee maximum speed, becoming during these days at the largest internet hotspot in all of Spain. In addition, this year we have installed the largest stage ever created in a professional video game league. A stage prepared to accommodate the over 2,000 people who will be physically present at the competition, in addition to the over 1,000 people who will be streaming it.”