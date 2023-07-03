Who is AriGameplays, the Mexican streamer who participated in the Ibai Llanos evening?

April Abdamari Garza Alonso or Arigaplays will arrive in Ecuador in September 2023. Photo: courtesy

Abril Abdamari Garza Alonso, better known as arigameplayMexican streamer, gamer and influencer who continues to add fans to his social media.

She gave up her anonymity when she started streaming content on the Twitch platform. His last public appearance was in La Velada del Año 3 by influencer Ibay Llanos.

Another novelty of this celebrity is that she will visit Guayaquil for Budokan 2023, an anime and comics convention that will take place on September 30 and October 1 at the Palacio de Cristal.

History of AriGamesplays

Born in Monterrey, she was one of the pioneers of exclusive content on the MiPriv platform.

He became famous on Twitch in 2014., but after a couple of years she became famous due to her playing skills and beauty. On the platform, the streamer stands out for her style of play Fortnite, Overwatch, mine craft And Planet Coaster.

Ari Gameplay is married to Juan Guarnizo.which also handles content co-creation and broadcasting.

How much do you earn for your work?

StreamCharts noted that his Twitch earnings in 2022 were over $116,000. However, the streamer also receives monthly income from YouTube; The SocialBlade website indicates that it makes up to $24,000 a year and also receives money from its promotional collaborations.

