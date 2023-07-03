where are you What happened to the Breaking Bad actor?

a decade after the end of breaking bad, fans still rave about Walter White, and we have Bryan Cranston to thank for that. His portrayal of a dying, middle-aged chemist-turned-high school teacher and meth kingpin is arguably his most iconic and groundbreaking role. But the actor-director-producer has a lot more to offer. Even after the 16-time Emmy-winning series ended, life never stopped for Cranston. And the talented actor found himself expanding his horizons to seek out challenging and experimental roles, and found success.

While Walter White was, is and always will be a major part of his acting career, it’s hard not to be reminded of Cranston’s past work in television and film. it was tim whatley seinfeldhall of malcolm in the middleor Colonel Bryce, from saving Private Ryan, Since starting his career in the 1980s, he has played many other characters on screen and on stage. With his latest announcement that he’s “pausing” his acting life, maybe it’s a good time to move on quickly. Let’s find out what, when and how his breakthrough role impacted the life and career of the multiple-award winning actor.

How was Bryan Cranston cast in the role of Walter White? breaking bad,

You know what they say about life that when one closes more doors open? The casting of Walter White was exactly the same for the actor. before joining breaking bad, he was playing a lead character in the hit comedy series. In malcolm in the middle It was Hal, the head of the family and father of the eponymous genius child. With the Fox family comedy coming to an end, it’s time for Cranston to reinvent himself with the character of Walter White. As the actor said in an interview with GQ, “If Malcolm in the Middle had been picked up for Season 8, someone else would have played Walter White because I would not have been available.,

ALSO READ: Succession, Breaking Bad and more: The best series finales

Vince Gilligan, the creator of the AMC show, previously worked with Cranston on an episode x file,To drive, In the episode, Cranston played a terminally ill anti-Semite who has taken Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) hostage. At the time, Gilligan was looking for someone to play a protagonist who would become the antagonist and “hateful and endearing at the same time,

As Gilligan said in a 2011 interview with The New York Times, “Brian alone was the only actor who could do it, who could pull off the feat. And it’s a trick. I don’t know how he does it.And he did, despite the network’s initial reluctance to cast a newcomer in an over-the-top but popular comedy role. John Cusack and Matthew Broderick were also approached to play Walter White, but the role eventually went to Cranston. And the rest, as we know, is history and 15 years of glorious legacy and still counting.

What did Bryan Cranston accomplish in his biggest role?

Earlier breaking bad It so happens, Bryan Cranston earned the first three Emmy nominations of his acting career for his work in malcolm in the middle, But her work on the AMC crime drama series made her career truly phenomenal. His portrayal of a terminally ill chemistry teacher who turns into a drug dealer became an overnight hit and made him a household name. If breaking bad It has a reputation for being one of the best shows in television history, which is why Walter White is one of the most iconic television characters of all time.

ALSO READ: Years later, Breaking Bad star opens up about death

His portrayal of a caring, cancer-stricken family man who turns into a fearsome meth kingpin earned him numerous accolades and critical acclaim, including four Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and three SAG Awards. However, Cranston’s involvement in this hit AMC original wasn’t limited to the screen. He also served as a producer on the show’s fourth and fifth seasons and directed three episodes of the series.seven thirty seven,not anymore” it is “blood money,

during his passing breaking badwhich ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013, Cranston also appeared in supporting and guest roles in several other films and television shows. It includes three hit movies- power and law, fingering it is To drive, and two hit television shows, 30 rock it is How I Met Your Mother, among many other projects. He also starred in the Oscar-winning film, Argo, as CIA Deputy Director Jack O’Donnell.

What is Bryan Cranston doing now?

In his post-Walter White life, Bryan Cranston continues to expand his horizons with unique and interesting roles on both the big and small screens. He co-created, wrote and executive produced sneaky pete, as well as appearing in several other popular shows and movies. However, he has reprized his iconic character multiple times. first in the spin-off movie of breaking bad, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movieand later in two episodes of the final season of the spin-off series, better call Saul,

In his recent ventures, Cranston has executive produced and starred in the Showtime drama series, sir judge, which ran for two seasons from 2020 to 2023. He plays the protagonist, Michael DeSieto. He is a New Orleans judge who becomes embroiled in a series of complicated and disturbing events. It all happened when his son accidentally killed the son of a powerful gangster. The series was well received with generally positive reviews and she received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

in addition to sir judgeCranston also starred in the drama jerry and marge grow up With Annette Bening. In the same year, he also starred as Charles Nichols in the play sail power, In 2023, Cranston appeared asteroid city and will be in the 16th season of it’s always sunny in philadelphia, As far as the future is concerned, Bryan Cranston has two films in the works, the Matthew Vaughn spy thriller, ArgyleDue for release in 2024, and John S. Baird Drama, Everything is going to be great. He is also working on the sequel of the comedy-drama film ReverseKevin Hart co-stars.

Bryan Cranston’s life off set

Without remaining in the guise of his characters, Bryan Cranston supports a variety of social and political causes and enjoys football and baseball. In July 2019, Cranston and his co-star breaking bad, Aaron Paul launches his artisanal mezcal brand, Dos Hombres. He was also the owner of the former independent theater Cinemas Palme d’Or in Palm Desert, California, which closed in 2016.

However, her acting career later improved significantly. breaking badCranston recently announced that he would be taking a year off from his acting career when he turns 70, which is still a few years away.

Post navigation

About the Author