What Zelda Tears of the Kingdom looks like in Minecraft

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom meets Minecraft in stunning fan animation. This artistic masterpiece showcases the fusion of two beloved franchises with breathtaking gameplay moments and attention to detail that will leave you in awe.

This Zelda Tears of the Kingdom x Minecraft animation looks amazing. | © Faris Sayyaf via YouTube

Have you ever imagined what the two best games of all time would look like together? This youtuber brought an amazing world Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom into the pixel universe of Minecraft. Zelda TotK is impressive and a true work of art, but what if the game takes place in a world full of pixel blocks? Look at it!

Get Minecraft Dungeons for Nintendo Switch on amazon here!

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in Minecraft

Amazing Zelda x Minecraft Animation | © Faris Sayyaf via YouTube

When it comes to creativity in Minecraft, the possibilities are truly endless. The franchise has seen many amazing animated films and short films showcasing the artistic talents of creators within the community. A recent example of this is a video called “Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in Minecraft” that brings the world of Zelda to life with Minecraft.

Video was created Faris Sayyaf, YouTube animator which specializes in Minecraft animation mixed with various franchises. Faris has created inspiring content, including crossovers between Minecraft and Genshin Impactand even encouraged the famous Will Smith vs Chris Rock.

Now he has really outdone himself by creating Animation Zelda Tears of the Kingdom x Minecraft.

If you are a Zelda or Minecraft fan, you will love this. It’s a mind-blowing combination of two beloved franchises. The video shows a number of gameplay elements from Tears of the Kingdom such as Fuse or Ascend abilities, and it’s hard to imagine, but it actually looks cool in Minecraft. The animator even went as far as creating levels of depth and sky, and the attention to detail here is just insane!

Depth in Minecraft | © Faris Sayyaf via YouTube

Faris used Cinema 4D, After Effects, Sony Vegas Pro and of course Minecraft Java including numerous mods to create this piece of art.

The video has a little over 2,500 views so far, despite the fact that it deserves a lot more recognition. Therefore, we strongly recommend that you see it and leave some love.

The original article was written Malena Rose.