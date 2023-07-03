What if Disney princesses attended Wedding Is Blind? Prince Eric’s flirtation will be the worst for Ariel
What if, instead of a ball at the palace, Disney princesses went into Wedding Is Blind to find their prince? Can you imagine what Rapunzel and Flynn’s first date would be like if they could only talk without looking at each other? What about Mulan and Shang? Will Aurora sleep in her cabin and leave Felipe talking to herself?
well, instagram profile @onefairyfail imagined what it would be like to have some of the studio’s most iconic couples participate in a reality show. The result was hilarious – and of course Eric has the world’s worst flirt for Ariel! check out:
Ariel and Eric
Eric: Totally human.
Ariel: Half fish.
“So… do you like seafood?”
Jasmine and Aladdin
Aladdin: Homeless and careless.
Jasmine: Women’s rights activist.
“And in my spare time I play with my monkey.”
“Uw.”
Pocahontas and John Smith
John: Former resident.
Pocahontas: Sorceress of the Trees.
“And my current favorite song is ‘Savage’ by Megan Thee Stallion.”
Mulan and Shang
Mulan: Crazy mine.
Shang: Martial arts instructor.
“I’m not very feminine.”
“Great, I like it.”
bella and gaston
Belle: Wattpad enthusiast.
Gaston: Delusional narcissist.
“Oh my god! You gave me the rose? How lovely!”
“Yeah, yeah, I did.”
cinderella and prince charming
Enchanted: Shoe Collectors.
Cinderella: The Runaway Bride.
“So, Cindy, will you marry me?”
Tiana and Naveen
Tiana: Frogs’ lives matter (in Portuguese the frogs’ lives matter).
Naveen: Of unknown ethnicity.
“So, Todd… what do you think of them?”
Aurora and Felipe
Felipe: A prince.
Aurora: Professional sleeper.
“So who am I talking to?”
rapunzel and flynn
Rapunzel: The Quarantine Specialist.
Flynn: Cat face.
“And she always says ‘your mother knows best,’ and I can never get over that…”
“Miss, I just asked your name…”