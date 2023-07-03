News

What if Disney princesses attended Wedding Is Blind? Prince Eric’s flirtation will be the worst for Ariel

How will Rapunzel and Flynn have their first date on the reality show? What about Mulan and Shang? Will Aurora fall asleep and leave Felipe talking to herself?

What if, instead of a ball at the palace, Disney princesses went into Wedding Is Blind to find their prince? Can you imagine what Rapunzel and Flynn’s first date would be like if they could only talk without looking at each other? What about Mulan and Shang? Will Aurora sleep in her cabin and leave Felipe talking to herself?

well, instagram profile @onefairyfail imagined what it would be like to have some of the studio’s most iconic couples participate in a reality show. The result was hilarious – and of course Eric has the world’s worst flirt for Ariel! check out:

Ariel and Eric


@onefairyfail | Instagram

Eric: Totally human.

Ariel: Half fish.

“So… do you like seafood?”

Jasmine and Aladdin


@onefairyfail | Instagram

Aladdin: Homeless and careless.

Jasmine: Women’s rights activist.

“And in my spare time I play with my monkey.”

“Uw.”

Pocahontas and John Smith


@onefairyfail | Instagram

John: Former resident.

Pocahontas: Sorceress of the Trees.

“And my current favorite song is ‘Savage’ by Megan Thee Stallion.”

Mulan and Shang


@onefairyfail | Instagram

Mulan: Crazy mine.

Shang: Martial arts instructor.

“I’m not very feminine.”

“Great, I like it.”

bella and gaston


@onefairyfail | Instagram

Belle: Wattpad enthusiast.

Gaston: Delusional narcissist.

“Oh my god! You gave me the rose? How lovely!”

“Yeah, yeah, I did.”

cinderella and prince charming


@onefairyfail | Instagram

Enchanted: Shoe Collectors.

Cinderella: The Runaway Bride.

“So, Cindy, will you marry me?”

Tiana and Naveen


@onefairyfail | Instagram

Tiana: Frogs’ lives matter (in Portuguese the frogs’ lives matter).

Naveen: Of unknown ethnicity.

“So, Todd… what do you think of them?”

Aurora and Felipe


@onefairyfail | Instagram

Felipe: A prince.

Aurora: Professional sleeper.

“So who am I talking to?”

rapunzel and flynn


@onefairyfail | Instagram

Rapunzel: The Quarantine Specialist.

Flynn: Cat face.

“And she always says ‘your mother knows best,’ and I can never get over that…”

“Miss, I just asked your name…”

Source link

