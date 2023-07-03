Vladimir Zelensky has a project to change the date of Christmas in Ukraine | International | News

IN Ukrainehow in RussiaChristmas is celebrated by everyone Jan. 7 according to the Orthodox tradition. The date of the holiday, which in the Catholic religion falls on December 25originates in the “Russian ideology”.

This is how the Ukrainian president describes it Vladimir Zelenskysubmitted an invoice to The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) move Christmas from January to December.

The story of a Russian soldier who surrendered to a Ukrainian drone

“Russian ideology was imposed on the Ukrainian people in almost all spheres of life for a long time, including with regard to the use of the Julian calendar and the celebration of Christmas on January 7,” the President explained in a regulatory document.

Its purpose, Zelensky explains, abandon the Russian heritage of the introduction of Christmas on January 7 and set the date for the celebration on December 25th.

This is not the only date that the President of Ukraine intends to change. He Day of the Ukrainian State can take place from July 28 to July 15, and Defenders Day and women defenders of Ukraine it will run from 14 to 1 October.

According to the official website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the bill was defined by the president as urgent, entered the Verkhovna Rada and submitted to the committee for consideration. (HEY)