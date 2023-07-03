Valorant is coming soon to consoles like XBox and PS5 to expand its gaming presence.

Since its launch, Valorant has become one of the most successful games and is among the favorites of those who participate in esports tournaments. But until now, Riot has not released the long-awaited version for consoles.

A new job listing at Riot Games, which is looking for a former professional FPS console player, suggests that Valorant is coming to major consoles such as the Xbox Series X and PS5, and that development on these new versions is in full swing.

This position is for a Junior Console Test Analyst at Valorant. To qualify for this role, you must be someone who has previously played console FPS at a professional level and is currently rated Immortal or higher in Valorant. The person who receives the assignment will provide feedback on changes to the game and participate in testing unpublished content.

This isn’t the first time a post has mentioned the existence of a console version of Valorant.. In fact, there are already four other open roles specifically designed to work on the console version of Valorant. However, the fact that they are looking for a professional level tester suggests that the development is quite advanced.

Bringing in someone who is likely to focus on balance and gameplay rather than bug-finding and technical testing usually means that development is approaching a late stage and that somewhere deep down there is at least one playable version of Valorant on console. .

Earlier developers Valorant has stated several times that it will be ready to bring its game to consoles, but has not announced anything official. The popular shooter has always been a PC game and many wondered how well it would work on a console given the importance of spray control in the game and how difficult it is to control on a controller.

If Valorant does arrive on console, it’s unlikely that it will support PC crossplay for this very reason. While some similar games (like Shooters) have managed to work, none that boasts the precise shooting controls that Valorant has really worked. Even CS:GO , the game closely associated with Valorant, has failed to catch on on consoles. It would also have to have content parity with the PC game, which already has three years of new operators, maps, and cosmetics that should be in the console version.

But given how popular Valorant has become, it’s no wonder Riot is working on a console version. The PC version has quickly established itself as one of the biggest games in the world and its esports scene is thriving. Porting it to consoles will open up Valorant to millions of new players and make Riot a lot of money.

Riot is also partnering with Xbox to provide gamers from Valorant comes with Xbox Game Pass access to all operators in the game, so given the already successful relationship between the two, we hope both parties are interested in the Xbox version of Valorant.