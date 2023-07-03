Valorant: how to make the game kid-friendly

How to make Valorant suitable for children is a question that probably worries many parents. As the younger age group in Valorant grows, it’s important to ensure a safe experience for them.

Jett becomes the most popular agent among minors | © Riot Client

Video games are a very popular hobby among teenagers for good reasons. We have a responsibility to protect young people from unwanted situations, images and language. This guide suggests ways for minors to be as safe as possible while playing Valorant.

Ensuring a safe Valorant experience for kids

Riot has designed Valorant to be accessible and safe for all relevant age groups. This article provides some quick and easy steps to ensure the most secure version of the game.

First step deactivate the blood in Valorant. Although the game involves shooting, depicting blood is optional. The same works for the following settings, and they’re all in the same settings menu, so there’s a lot to do there already.

Then disable the other two options in the same settings menu:

Disable adult content

Disable display of corpses

Disable blood display

Here’s what the three options should look like when disabled | © Riot Client

Disabling adult content will filter out any adult-only content, ensuring that certain words and in-game content are properly filtered out. The ability to turn off the display of corpses is useful as it replaces the corpses of downed agents with a circle indicating their location.

Turn off voice chat

While communication is critical to the development of social skills in children, there are times when it can have adverse effects. Valorant often creates a toxic environment, causing many players to mute others while playing games.

To avoid confrontation and unwanted encounters with toxic people, the easiest solution is to mute other players.

Here you can turn off group voice chat or group voice chat | © Riot Client

To turn off voice chat, follow these steps:

Go to settings Go to audio and voice chat on the same page. At the bottom of the screen, look for the “Team Voice Chat” option. Click “OFF” to the right of it.

This ensures that only players in the same party can communicate with each other, allowing the child to only hear the voices of their friends.

The original article was written Inga Mainka.