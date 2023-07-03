Valorant 7.00: Patch Notes | Buffs, nerfs, mods…

The new Valorant patch has been highly anticipated! Now a dead end, agent updates and a new game mode are finally here!

Patch 7.00 standout feature: Norse Guard | © Riot Client

Episode 7 of Valorant has begun and we’re excited to share all the exciting additions it will bring.

What does the Valorant 7.00 patch include?

It introduces numerous updates such as:

New Agent – Dead End

New Game Mode – Team Deathmatch

Progression system

Agent updates

Bug fix

Valorant Episode 7 Full Update Notes

Deadlock, the existence of which has been rumored for several weeks, is finally officially released. This is just one of two agents expected to be introduced this year, so stay tuned and stay tuned.

Deadlock recruiting event: 06/27/23-07/25/23. Unlock the agent and stop your enemies with advanced technology – all you have to do is play.

In short, the Deadlock release also includes the “Deadlock Recruitment Event” where you can:

Earn 8,000 Kingdom Credits to redeem and unlock her after the Recruitment event ends.

Buy it for 1000 PV or $10.

Earn 200,000 XP to recruit her.

The event lasts 25 days, which gives you plenty of time to progress.

This is what the purchase window looks like | © Riot Client

Agent updates in Valorant Patch 7.00

Next, we have a few minor but notable updates for various agents. These updates mainly fix bugs and issues related to agents.

If Chambers’ rendezvous (E) is interrupted by suppression in the middle of the animation, the teleport will be cancelled.

If Yoru’s Collar (E) is removed in the middle of the animation, the teleport will also be cancelled.

If Omen’s From the Shadows (X) is suppressed during formation (setup time), the teleport will be cancelled.

Cypher’s Spy Camera (E) can no longer be placed on revolving doors in the Lotus map.

Fixed an issue that caused Sage’s Barrier Orb (C) to rotate multiple times with a single click.

Cypher can now pick up his cybercell (Q) at the time of purchase, solving the previous problem.

Killjoy’s Alert Bot (Q) can no longer be destroyed from a greater distance than its Boombot (C) is capable of.

Fixed Reyna’s FPS drop when healing with Devour (Q).

Valorant development system update

The current Kingdom Credits store will be available for 4 more days | © Riot Client

The major update in patch 7.00 focuses on the progression system. Introduces new daily rewards that give Kingdom credits that can be spent on accessories, agents, and agent equipment.

You can also use Kingdom Credits to purchase previous Battle Pass accessories, including:

player cards

sprays

Titles

Brothers in Arms

You can have a maximum of 10,000 Kingdom Credits at a time | © Riot Client

The Agent Shop has been updated along with the Agent recruitment process. As mentioned above for Deadlock, you can now use Kingdom Credits to unlock locked agents, in addition to Recruit Tokens and Valor Points.

Team Deathmatch game mode

The latest update of this patch is the introduction of the Team Deathmatch (TDM) game mode. It differs from regular Deathmatch in that it is a team match. It has 5 vs. 5 with no economy, 1.5 second respawn time and three new maps.

Players are already enjoying the new game mode just a few days after its release. This patch note was highly anticipated as players have been eagerly awaiting the addition of a new agent to the roster.

The original article was written Inga Mainka.