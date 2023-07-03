Tron: Ares | Jodie Turner-Smith and Greta Lee have been confirmed in the cast of the sequel; check out!

advertising



Actresses Jodie Turner-Smith and Greta Lee have been confirmed in the cast, THR has learned. Tron: Ares, They are joined by Evan Peters who will be the antagonist of the storyline. The production will star Jared Leto as director, Joachim Rönning as director and Jesse Viguto from the screenplay. The new film will be a sequel to the events seen Tron: The Legacy,

Sam, the son of famed computer game programmer Kevin Flynn, has long been haunted by the mysterious disappearance of his father. A strange sign leads Sam to Flynn’s Arcade, where he is pulled into a cyber world his father has been trapped in for 20 years. Undeterred, the warriors Quora, Kevin and Sam seek to escape a universe that, while fantastic, is far more advanced and dangerous than Kevin could have imagined.

Tron: Ares Still no premiere date set.

