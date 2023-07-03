Top movies releasing in July 2023
If you are a die-hard cinephile or just love spending a few hours immersed in incredible stories on the big screen, you have come to the right place. July is here, and with it comes a slew of unforgettable movies that promise to enliven movie screens across the globe. Get ready for a real cinematic marathon, because in this article, we are going to present the top releases that will be showing this month. From hilarious comedies to high-octane action, heart-wrenching dramas and fantasy films that challenge our imaginations, there is something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, make yourself comfortable and get ready to find out which are the most anticipated movies releasing in July 2023.
Daredevil – Original
Direction: andre pelenz
Artist: Lucas Neto
Release Date: 7/6
Watch the official trailer for The Adventurers: Inception:
blood hero
Director: Matthew Wadepid
Starring: Omar Sy, Alassane Diong, Jonas Bloquet
Release Date: 7/13
Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rheims, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny
Release Date: 7/13
Watch the official trailer for Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1:
Lost
Director:Luiza Schelling Tubaldini
Starring: Giovanna Grigio, Bruno Montaleone, Nathalia Falcao
Release Date: 7/13
Watch the official trailer for Lost:
barbie
Director: Greta Gerwig
Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa, Sharon Rooney, Hari Nef, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Nkuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, John Cena, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Emerald Fennell, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, Marisa Abela
Release Date: 7/20
See also: Everything We Know About the Barbie Movie
Watch the official trailer for Barbie:
oppenheimer
Director: Christopher Nolan
Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Peck, Emma Dumont, Casey Affleck, Dane DeHaan, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman
Release Date: 7/20
Watch the official trailer for Oppenheimer:
mad in trouble
Director: Adele Lim
Cast: Ashley Park, Sherri Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu
Release Date: 7/27
Watch the official trailer for Lucas M Apuros:
haunted Mansion
Director: Justin Simien
Cast: Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Chase Dillon, Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hasan Minhaj, Dan Levy, Winona Ryder
Release Date: 7/27
Watch the official trailer of Haunted Mansion:
survival mission
Director: Rick Roman Waugh
Starcast: Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal, Navid Negahban, Nina Toussaint-White, Tom Rhys Harries, Bahadur Foladi, Mark Arnold, Vassilis Kouklani, Corey Johnson, Travis Fimmel
Release Date: 7/27
Watch the official trailer of Mission of Survival:
convent
Director: Christopher Smith
Starring: Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Janet Suzman
Release Date: 7/27
