Top movies releasing in July 2023

If you are a die-hard cinephile or just love spending a few hours immersed in incredible stories on the big screen, you have come to the right place. July is here, and with it comes a slew of unforgettable movies that promise to enliven movie screens across the globe. Get ready for a real cinematic marathon, because in this article, we are going to present the top releases that will be showing this month. From hilarious comedies to high-octane action, heart-wrenching dramas and fantasy films that challenge our imaginations, there is something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, make yourself comfortable and get ready to find out which are the most anticipated movies releasing in July 2023.

Daredevil – Original

Direction: andre pelenz

Artist: Lucas Neto

Release Date: 7/6

Watch the official trailer for The Adventurers: Inception:

blood hero

Director: Matthew Wadepid

Starring: Omar Sy, Alassane Diong, Jonas Bloquet

Release Date: 7/13

Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rheims, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny

Release Date: 7/13

Watch the official trailer for Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1:

Lost

Director:Luiza Schelling Tubaldini

Starring: Giovanna Grigio, Bruno Montaleone, Nathalia Falcao

Release Date: 7/13

Watch the official trailer for Lost:

barbie

Director: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa, Sharon Rooney, Hari Nef, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Nkuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, John Cena, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Emerald Fennell, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, Marisa Abela

Release Date: 7/20

Watch the official trailer for Barbie:

oppenheimer

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Peck, Emma Dumont, Casey Affleck, Dane DeHaan, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman

Release Date: 7/20

Watch the official trailer for Oppenheimer:

mad in trouble

Director: Adele Lim

Cast: Ashley Park, Sherri Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu

Release Date: 7/27

Watch the official trailer for Lucas M Apuros:

haunted Mansion

Director: Justin Simien

Cast: Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Chase Dillon, Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hasan Minhaj, Dan Levy, Winona Ryder

Release Date: 7/27

Watch the official trailer of Haunted Mansion:

survival mission

Director: Rick Roman Waugh

Starcast: Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal, Navid Negahban, Nina Toussaint-White, Tom Rhys Harries, Bahadur Foladi, Mark Arnold, Vassilis Kouklani, Corey Johnson, Travis Fimmel

Release Date: 7/27

Watch the official trailer of Mission of Survival:

convent

Director: Christopher Smith

Starring: Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Janet Suzman

Release Date: 7/27

