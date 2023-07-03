Top 10 Movies Based on True Events

Films based on real events have a unique charm, taking the public to historical events and ordinary characters going through extraordinary circumstances. These films often create a sense of authenticity and create recognition and recognition in the audience.

Below, we leave our list of the 10 best movies based on true events!

Titanic

Available to Star+ customers.

“Titanic” refers to the sinking of the British passenger liner RMS Titanic, which collided with an iceberg on the night of April 14–15, 1912, and sank in the Atlantic Ocean during its maiden voyage.

Directed by James Cameron, the film follows a fictional love story between the characters Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) that takes place during a tragedy.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Image from the movie “Titanic” (1997) / Credit: 20th Century Fox (disclosure)

Available to Netflix and Paramount+ subscribers.

“Catch Me If You Can” dramatizes the life of Frank Abagnale Jr., a check forger and fraudster who, during the 1960s, forged millions of dollars in checks with an airline pilot, doctor, lawyer, and other identities.

The film was directed by Steven Spielberg. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Abagnale Jr., and Tom Hanks plays the FBI agent pursuing the impostor.

A True Story (1999)

Image from the movie “The Straight Story”, 1999 / Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution (disclosure)

The unusual “A True Story” directed by David Lynch is based on true events. The film follows the unusual journey of an elderly man who crosses the United States on a lawn mower to visit his sick brother.

In June 1994, Alvin Strait decided to travel nearly 300 miles to visit his brother, who had suffered a stroke. Due to poor eyesight, Alvin could no longer drive, so he opted to operate a lawn mower instead.

Black Dahlia (2006)

Image from the movie “Dahlia Negra” (“The Black Dahlia”, 2006) / Credits: Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. picture (disclosure)

Available to HBO Max subscribers.

“Black Dahlia” is an adaptation of James Ellroy’s novel of the same name, which was inspired by the brutal 1947 murder of young actress Elizabeth Short.

The unsolved case received widespread media coverage and fueled intense speculation and conspiracy theories.

Directed by Brian De Palma, the film retells the fictional story of two detectives who investigate the murder of a character inspired by Elizabeth Short.

Welcome to New York (2014)

Image from the movie “Welcome to New York” (“Welcome to New York”, 2014) / credit: IFC Films (disclosure)

Available to rent on Apple TV.

“Welcome to New York”, directed by Abel Ferrara, is a fictional dramatization of the scandal involving Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former managing director of the International Monetary Fund, who was accused of sexual assault by a maid at a New York hotel. in 2011.

The film uses fictitious names for the main characters, even though their characteristics and events are largely recognisable.

Starring Gérard Depardieu, Ferrara explores the moral and political implications of the case while portraying it provocatively.

Henry – Portrait of an Assassin (1986)

Image from the film “Henry – Portrait of a Killer” (“Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer”, 1986) / credit: Greycat Films (disclosure)

Directed and written by John McNaughton, the horror “Henry – Portrait of a Killer” is based on the life of serial killer Henry Lee Lucas, who confessed to hundreds of murders in the 1970s and 1980s.

The film was inspired by the life and crimes of Henry (played by Michael Rooker), although parts of it were fictionalized for dramatic purposes.

Under Suspicion (2006)

Image from the movie “Under Suspicion” (“Find Me Guilty”, 2006) / credit: Freestyle Releasing (disclosure)

Available to Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+ subscribers.

“Under Suspicion” is a dramatic comedy directed by Sidney Lumet, based on the unusual trial of mobster Jackie Dinorcio, played by Vin Diesel.

In the 1980s, Dinorsio, already arrested, is convicted of extortion in one of the longest trials involving the Mafia in the United States. More than 20 defendants linked to the Lucchese family are involved.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the previous trial, Dinorsio decides to act as his own attorney, and adopts a clownish approach to mask his ineptitude and lack of knowledge in the business and engage the jurors.

The Richard Jewel Affair (2019)

Image from the movie “The Richard Jewell Case” (“Richard Jewell”, 2019) / Credits: Warner Bros. picture (disclosure)

Available to Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max subscribers.

Directed by Clint Eastwood, ‘Richard Jewell’ is based on a 1997 Vanity Fair article and tells the story of Richard Jewell, a security guard who discovers a backpack full of explosives during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

After alerting the authorities and initially hailed as a hero, Jewell became the prime suspect in the bombing, which faced media condemnation and intense scrutiny. The film depicts his efforts to prove his innocence.

Close Up (1990)

Image from the movie “Close Up” (“Nema-Ye Nazarik”, 1990) / Credit: Celluloid Dreams (Disclosure)

Abbas Kiarostami’s Iranian film “Close-Up” is a mix of documentary and fiction. The film tells the story of a man who impersonates the famous filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbaf and dupes a family, pretending that he was going to make a film with them. However, he is eventually discovered and arrested.

Kiarostami was fascinated by the story and decided to recreate the events. He brought the impostor to play with him as well as his family members whom he had duped. The film contains a mix of actual scenes from the trial and re-enactments of the events.

The Man Who Hate Women (1968)

Image from the movie “The Man Who Hate Women” (“The Boston Strangler”, 1968) / Credit: 20th Century Fox (disclosure)

Available to Look subscribers.

“The Man Who Hate Women” is a thriller and drama film directed by Richard Fletcher. Star Tony Curtis plays Albert DeSalvo, who confessed to being the “Boston Strangler”, a criminal responsible for the murder of several women between 1962 and 1964.

Starring Henry Fonda, the plot primarily focuses on the officers in charge of the investigation, portraying an intense quest to find out who is responsible for the shocking murders.

